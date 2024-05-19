Draft Expert Explains Why Bronny James is Now Legit NBA Prospect

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has now included Bronny James in his latest NBA Mock Draft at No.54, stating that LeBron James’ son has now legitimized himself as an NBA prospect after the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this past week.

Givony mentioned that scouts liked what they saw from James at the combine where he demonstrated his athleticism and shooting capability during the drills.

“This is a positive week in Chicago for Bronny James.” Givony said in an ESPN interview on May 17. “He has moved in to the late second round of our latest projections. We gonna have him at 54 in our next update.”

“Talking to NBA people out here, they feel like he has legitimized himself as a real NBA prospect and that he’s not some kind of sideshow, LeBron’s son that the cameras are following,” Givony stated.

James, 19, posted a 40.1 max vertical and converted 17 of 21 three-point attempts in the side-mid-side drills, per NBA.com.

Givony added James’ attitude and enthusiasm also played a factor why he moved up on the latest mock draft board.

“I just think the way he shot the ball in drills, the athletic testing. His first day on the 5-foot-5 was pretty bad but yesterday he played a great role, helping his team to a win. Playing good defense, making good shots. He’s showing his feel for the game, his versatility. People love his attitude, enthusiasm and the way he understands the type of player that he is. This is a very good week for Bronny James in Chicago,” Givony stressed.

Combine Measurement Reveals Bronny James is Undersized by NBA Standards

James’ noteworthy performance in various three-point shooting drills at the recent NBA Draft Combine counterargued an earlier assessment by an Eastern Conference GM that he can’t shoot the ball consistently.

However, contrary to his previous measurements at USC where he was measured at 6-foot-4, James happens to be three inches shorter.

NBA Draft Combine measurements revealed that James is listed at 6-foot-1.5 and 210.4 pounds. The average NBA height is 6-foot-2, making him undersized at his position. James also has a 6-foot-7 wingspan and 8-foot-2.5 standing reach.

Bronny James Medically Cleared to Play in the NBA

According to USA Today, James has been cleared by the NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel to play professional basketball despite being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

James had to wait for several weeks to make his college basketball debut at USC after he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice in July 2023.

He made his debut against Long Beach on August on December 10, recording four points, three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of play.

James finished his first season at USC with an average of 4.8 points on 36.6 FG%, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists before he declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while entering the transfer portal.

He has until May 29 to decide if he will pull out from the NBA Draft and retain his college basketball eligibility. However, Shams Charania of the Ringer said Bronny James is expected to stay in the 2024 Draft, foregoing his college basketball eligibility.