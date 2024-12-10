Lakers’ Bronny James Talks G League Experience After Career Game

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on.

Bronny James returned to the court with a career game in the G League on December 7 then landed a cameo role in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 107-98 win over the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers without his father, LeBron James, the following night.

Bronny’s first game since recovering from heel contusion was a resounding success he helped the South Bay Lakers beat San Diego Clippers 119-111.

Bronny scored a career-high 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting while adding four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

“I think it’s good,” Bronny said of his G League stint, per Clutchpoints. “Game by game trying to learn everything I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and coaches. It’s been good so far.”

Before his breakout performance, Bronny averaged only 5.0 points on a horrendous 21.1% shooting on the floor while missing all his three 3-point attempts in two G League games.

After his impressive game, Bronny is now averaging 8.7 points 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, a steal and a block for the South Bay Lakers.

Bronny was immediately recalled by his NBA club and played the final 2:38 of the Lakers’ blowout win. He missed his two attempts — a driving hook shot and a floater — but managed to sneak in a block.

Bronny will continue to see action in the G League as part of the Lakers’ development plan for him in their home games. Unfortunately, South Bay will play on the road for the rest of the month.

Their next home game — Bronny’s next chance to play major minutes — will be on January 7 when South Bay hosts the Delaware Blue Coats, the defending G League champion.

NBA Insider Not a Fan of Bronny James Development Plan

Bronny James is only scheduled to play for the South Bay Lakers during their home games, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, which he criticized in the “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

“I don’t know whose idea it was, but obviously, the Lakers are fine with it,” Windhorst said. “They’re doing it. In this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think it benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at this point.”

Bronny James could benefit from more game reps in the G League rather than warming up the Lakers bench and waiting for cameo appearances in blowout games.

Unlike the NBA teams, the G League teams are flying commercial, which could have factored into the Lakers’ decision.

Bronny James has become an attraction since his NBA Summer League debut. The South Bay Lakers home games in which Bronny James played were sold out.

Gilbert Arenas Claims Bronny James Already Sold 500K Jerseys

Bronny’s value to the Lakers right now is not reflected on the court but on their cash registers.

According to former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, Bronny’s skyrocketing popularity has resulted in over 500,000 jerseys sold since he was drafted by the Lakers.

“You average 10 points per game and sell no jerseys. [Bronny James] plays no minutes but sells 500K. Who’s worth more to the owner, you or him?” Arenas said on “Gil’s Arena” podcast.

“You average 10ppg and sell no jerseys. [Bronny James] plays no minutes but sells 500K. Who’s worth more to the owner, you or him?” The Arena jumps Rashad over Bronny James’ value to the Lakers and the NBA. pic.twitter.com/0kUmGagAds — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 28, 2024

One of Arenas’ co-hosts estimated Bronny’s jersey sales at $100 a piece would reach over $50 million, a staggering amount for a rookie who’s now become the most famous benchwarmer in the NBA.