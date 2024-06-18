Lakers’ Draft Target Bronny James Making Power Play: Report

Bronny James’ camp is believed to be making a power play to get him to the Los Angeles Lakers as he continues to dodge other teams, according to ESPN’s NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

“NBA teams that I talk to say they cannot get Bronny James into their building,” Givony said on “NBA Today” on June 18. ”

The teams Givony has talked to are drafting in the late 20s and 30s.

LeBron James‘ son has worked out for only two teams — the Phoenix Suns and the Lakers.

“The Phoenix Suns have a second workout scheduled with Bronny later this week, but other than that, we have not seen any NBA team be able to work him out,” Givony said. “The sense among teams is that his agent, Rich Paul, does not want him on a two-way contract, and the range he’s going to be picked—the 40-58 range—that’s where two-way contracts are handed out. So it’s looking right now like Bronny is going to slide to No. 55 [to the Lakers].”

NBA teams have been struggling to get Bronny James into their buildings, per @DraftExpress (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/2wa0gwQ8tJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 18, 2024

Bronny James is now a projected second-round pick by Bleacher Report, thanks to his impressive NBA Draft Combine showing, in a perceived weak draft that has French players Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher vying to be the No. 1 pick.

How Kobe Bryant’s Camp Manipulated 1996 NBA Draft

The tactic of manipulating the draft positioning of a certain prospect is prevalent in the NBA Draft.

Two of those high-profile cases have mixed results.

The late Kobe Bryant managed his way to the Lakers’ lap as the No. 13 overall pick (via trade with Charlotte Hornets for Vlade Divac) in the 1996 NBA Draft after his camp floated rumors that he would go to Italy if another team picked him.

Former Adidas executive Sonny Vacarro, who signed Bryant to a shoe endorsement deal admitted to planting the rumor in the “Sole Man” documentary to put him in a big market.

“It was my duty to inform people: buyer beware. So I had no compunction about going around telling everybody — especially New Jersey — that the possibility existed that Kobe Bryant might go to Italy … and the New Jersey Nets bit,” Vaccaro said in the documentary.

“John wanted to take Kobe Bryant in the [1996] draft,” John Nash, Calipari’s general manager at the time, told ESPN in 2011. “And he got faked out.”

Steph Curry Wanted to Land in New York in 2009 NBA Draft

Stephen Curry was the other high-profile prospect who tried this tactic but did not succeed.

Dell Curry, Steph’s father, tried persuading the Golden State Warriors not to select his son, he recalled on the “Heat Check with Stephen and Dell Curry” podcast.

“So draft day, we’re in New York, I get a call from [ex-Warriors coach] Don Nelson,” Dell said. “He says, ‘Dell, you got a problem if we select Steph at No. 7? I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ He’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, we want him in New York.’ We talk for five or 10 minutes. He’s like, ‘Well if he’s there, we’re going to take him anyway.’ I’m like,’ It’s your choice. You asked me for my opinion, I gave it to you.’

But it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Stephen Curry went on to win four championships and become the league’s greatest shooter with the Warriors.

“I’m glad he [picked Steph]. It all worked out,” Dell said.

Lakers ‘Very Open’ to Draft Bronny James at No. 55

The Lakers are willing to use one of their two selections in the upcoming NBA Draft on Bronny James which would ensure LeBron’s return, The Athletic reported on April 30.

“What’s more, team sources say the Lakers are very open to the prospect of helping LeBron fulfill his dream of playing with his son Bronny by potentially drafting him,” Shams Charania, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote.

LeBron has until June 29, two days after the NBA Draft, to decide on whether to pick up or decline his $51.4 million player option.