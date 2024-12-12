Hi, Subscriber

Lakers Finally Make Big Move With Bronny James After Career Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally letting Bronny James play on the road in the G League, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Shams Charania reported on December 11.

Bronny, the eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, is set to play for the South Bay Lakers on Thursday, December 12, in Phoenix against the Valley Suns. He is coming off his best G League game with a career-high 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting in South Bay’s 119-111 win over the San Diego Clippers on December 7.

The 20-year-old Lakers rookie added four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

It was his first game since recovering from a heel contusion which sidelined him for several weeks.

“I think it’s good,” Bronny said of his G League stint, per Clutchpoints. “Game by game trying to learn everything I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and coaches. It’s been good so far.”

Before his breakout performance, Bronny averaged only 5.0 points on a horrendous 21.1% shooting on the floor while missing all his three 3-point attempts in his first two G League games.

After his impressive game, Bronny is now averaging 8.7 points 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, a steal and a block for the South Bay Lakers.

Bronny needs all the reps he can get in the G League for his development as he isn’t part of the Lakers rotation, meaning there are no guaranteed minutes for him in the NBA.

‘What’s Best For Bronny’s Development’

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst earlier reported on “The Hoop Collective” podcast that Bronny was only scheduled to play in the South Bay Lakers’ home games, which he slammed.

“I don’t know whose idea it was, but obviously, the Lakers are fine with it,” Windhorst said. “They’re doing it. In this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think it benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at this point.”

But Joey Buss, South Bay’s president and CEO, told ESPN last month that they haven’t arrived at that decision.

“That’s going to be fluid,” Buss told ESPN. “We’re going to do what’s best for his development. There’s going to be a lot of things that we do for all the assignment players, and decisions are made based off where they are, based off the injury status, based off how many bodies they need for practice. There’s a lot of variables. So nothing unique for Bronny. He’s just kind of in that system.”

Bronny James’ Real Value

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas said Bronny’s real value to the Lakers isn’t on the court but on their cash register.

Bronny’s skyrocketing popularity has resulted in over 500,000 jerseys sold since he was drafted by the Lakers, Arenas claimed.

“You average 10 points per game and sell no jerseys. [Bronny James] plays no minutes but sells 500K. Who’s worth more to the owner, you or him?” Arenas said on “Gil’s Arena” podcast.

One of Arenas’ co-hosts estimated Bronny’s jersey sales at $100 a piece would reach over $50 million, a staggering amount for a rookie who’s now become the most famous benchwarmer in the NBA.

Not a bad return on investment for the Lakers, who signed Bronny to a four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal.

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

