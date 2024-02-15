LeBron James Backed Potential Lakers Trade for Bulls Star: Report

Would Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine have gotten foot surgery if he was going to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers?

The Bulls’ quiet trade deadline drew criticism from several corners of the NBA.

Rumors linked them to a potential trade with the Detroit Pistons for a package including Bojan Bogdanovic. But the Bulls lost LaVine to season-ending surgery for a foot injury. The Pistons backed out, trading Bogdanovic to the New York Knicks.

LaVine and the Bulls both wanted to find the two-time All-Star a new home. But there are questions about whether or not the decision was made in light of the potential trade.

This point stands out in light of a new report that Lakers star LeBron James wanted LaVine.

“James has long wanted a star ballhandling sidekick,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha wrote on February 14. “James was also in support of the Lakers trading for Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine — two Klutch Sports clients — in the weeks and months leading into the 2024 trade deadline.”

The Lakers held an interest in LaVine in the months leading up to the trade deadline, though they were higher on teammates Alex Caruso – a former championship Laker – and DeMar DeRozan, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha on the “Hoops Tonight” podcast on November 28.

Buha also noted that the Lakers were only interested in LaVine “at the right price.” There were reports the Bulls were asking for a hefty sum in return for LaVine in a trade.

Insider Questions Zach LaVine’s Motives for Surgery

The Bulls planned to move LaVine ahead of the deadline to get a better idea about the rest of the roster.

They will still get that look following his surgery, though the timing of it raised eyebrows.

“Question of the Week: Did Zach LaVine opt for season-ending foot surgery in Chicago to ensure that the 6-43 Pistons would back away completely from the idea of trading for him,” The Stein Line’s Marc Stein wrote in a batch of intel from February 5.

“What’s clear now is that LaVine, like so many other marquee players whose names teasingly circulated this trade season … will not be moved during the season.”

LaVine is in the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract.

He also maintained a positive presence when around the team as he’s battled through injuries this season. The foot injury had also been bothering him for some time, costing him 17 games earlier in the year.

Klutch Sports Connection Could Be in Play Amid Potential Zach LaVine Trade

Rumors of the Lakers’ interest in LaVine – who lives in LA in the offseason – waned as the trade deadline drew closer.

Their focus shifted to point guards on the trade and buyout markets.

Play

They ultimately signed former Bull and LA native Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency following his trade to the Toronto Raptors. But he is notably a free agent this offseason. That could leave the Lakers in the same position they were in before the deadline.

Will the Bulls back down from their asking price?

This will be a pivotal offseason. DeRozan is tracking toward hitting free agency in the final year of his contract. And there were internal doubts about the front office and coaching staff last offseason.