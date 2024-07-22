Lakers’ 23-Year-Old Addition Dubbed Among Top Steals of Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a splash this offseason via free agency or trade, but they may have had a better first round of the NBA draft than any of the competition.

The reason why is Dalton Knecht, the 23-year-old rookie out of Tennessee who the Lakers selected No. 17 overall. Knecht played a fifth collegiate season in 2023-24 after two years in junior college and another two at Northern Colorado.

Knecht’s foray into the SEC made him a star. He averaged 21.7 points and hit 39.7% of his 6.5 attempts from behind the 3-point line per game. Knecht led Tennessee to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a trip to the Elite 8 before falling to Purdue, the eventual runner-up to Uconn.

Knecht scored 37 points in 37 minutes during that loss and cemented himself as a legitimate first-round prospect. That he fell to 17th raised eyebrows and now appears a boon for Los Angeles. Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report on Sunday, July 21, dubbed Knecht among the top rookie steals of the draft based on his performance at Summer League.

“Knecht could not have landed in a better spot than the Lakers. He will play for a first-time coach, JJ Redick, who was a movement shooter during his playing days,” Dakhil wrote. “[Knecht] can give Redick minutes immediately to help stretch the floor for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”