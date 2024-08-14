Lakers Guard Compares Himself to Steph Curry in Deleted Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers would love to pair LeBron James and Steph Curry. But starting point guard D’Angelo Russell thinks there’s some of Curry’s characteristics in his play.

Russell agreed with a tweet from “BG The Saint” on X, where he compared Curry and Russell’s ability to get hot.

You guys realize Dlo gets hot like Curry did yesterday? Or should we just ignore the facts? — BG The Saint (@Bgmegamanzero1) August 12, 2024

“You guys realize Dlo gets hot like Curry did yesterday? Or should we just ignore the facts?” read the August 12 tweet.

Russell’s response, which read “I humbly agree,” was deleted but captured by “NBACentral” in a screenshot.

The original tweet was referencing Curry’s fourth-quarter outburst that helped Team USA capture gold medals in the Paris Olympics. He scored 12 points on four made threes in the final three minutes of the game.

Curry and Russell are two of the best shooters in the NBA. They both shot 41% from three-point range last season. But one is a four-time champion, and the other has yet to earn his first.

Curry Gave ‘Thumbs Up’ on LeBron Trade Idea

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported on February 14 that the Warriors made an attempt at trading for James at last season’s trade deadline.

Following the Olympic gold results of their partnership in Paris, Sam Amick of The Athletic added another detail to the report: a trade for James had the approval of Curry.

“Curry had given a thumbs-up to the idea, which reflects a level of comfort between the two even before they worked so beautifully together en route to Olympic gold,” Amick wrote on August 13.

Ultimately, it was James who shot down the idea. But it could be revisited, and soon.

“James signaled he’d rather stay put, and the whole idea died on the vine as a result,” Amick continued. “But he would go on to sign a two-year, $101.4 million deal, one that includes a player option in the second year and a no-trade clause.”

At next season’s trade deadline, James will face potential free agency again the following summer. That could put talks back on the table, as two of the NBA’s best to ever do it consider teaming up for the twilights of their careers.

D’Angelo Russell’s Lakers Future is Uncertain

Russell has been the subject of trade rumors since he arrived in Los Angeles for a second-stint with the Lakers.

But no year more so than this summer. Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office have nearly fueled the rumors single-handedly, trying desperately to part with the nine-year veteran.

Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily reported that Los Angeles desires to trade Russell were met with little interest across the NBA.

“Sources say in the days leading up to Russell’s decision to opt into his contract this season, Los Angeles starting quietly canvassing the league for deals,” Irwin reported on August 5. “When he finally did exercise his player option, Pelinka started really working to find him a new home, to no avail.”

But, Irwin noted, two teams could emerge as potential destinations: the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

“Portland has no interest in Russell, according to sources close to that situation. League sources also say Washington is wary of pairing Russell with fellow space cadet Jordan Poole. Toronto and Brooklyn are more open to acquiring the nine-year veteran, but more for his expiring contract than for what he’d do on the court.”

Russell averaged 18 points and 6.3 assists in 76 regular-season appearances with the Lakers last season.

But his production tailed off for a second consecutive postseason. He averaged just 14.2 points on 38/32/50 shooting splits in Los Angeles first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Russell and the Lakers may be stuck to start the 2024-2025 regular season. But as injuries ensue and other trades develop, look for his name to retake headlines and trade rumors.