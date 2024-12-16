Lakers’ Austin Reaves Gets Good News Ahead of Trade Deadline

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. JJ Redick’s team is 10th in the Western Conference, boasting a 14-12 record. However, their hot start has been marred by inconsistent performances.

While most of the Lakers roster appears to be available for the right price, there will undoubtedly be certain members of the rotation that are off-limits. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, who joined Jovan Buha on a recent episode of the “Buha’s Block” podcast, the Lakers are reluctant to move on from Austin Reaves.

“They’ve been mostly stagnant for almost two years in terms of making moves,” Amick said. “They’ve been very reluctant, specifically to discuss Austin Reaves. Who I only highlight because he’s a good young player on a very team-friendly contract that would inspire other teams to play ball negotiating-wise. But that, to my knowledge, is still a non-starter.”

Reaves is a legitimate fan favorite. The Lakers guard has been a consistent member of the rotation for the past few years. At 26 years old, he can continue improving on both sides of the floor. Reaves is currently averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and five assists. He’s shooting 43.4% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range.

Play

Fortunately for Rob Pelinka, the Lakers have plenty of tradable assets within the rotation. As such, the front office can afford to keep Reaves out of potential negotiations. However, it would be interesting to see if the team’s stance softens if a potential star-level deal becomes a possibility.

Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are Safe

Outside of Reaves, the Lakers are likely steadfast in their desire to retain LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The two veterans are the crown jewels within the Lakers roster. Unless either of them looked to force their way out of Los Angeles, Pelinka is unlikely to entertain any offers.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Dalton Knecht could potentially emerge as an outsider for untouchable status in trade talks. He would join LeBron, Davis, and, according to Amick, Reaves.

“Los Angeles has tradable salaries,” Smith wrote. “The only really off-limits players will probably be James, Davis and possibly Knecht (less so for the rookie, but they aren’t just tossing him in deals either). D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, any of the minimum players and, yes, the once-untouchable Austin Reaves could all be moved…For the Lakers, the reason to make an early move is simple: They need to climb the standings.”

Knecht has shown more than enough for the Lakers to keep him around beyond the trade deadline. The 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has proven to be a steal, with genuine upside as a starting-level talent in the league. Over his first 26 games in the league, Knecht has averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. He’s also shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range.

Davis Could Force Lakers Exit After LeBron

Sooner or later, LeBron is going to call time on his illustrious career. He will turn 40 before the end of the year. When that happens, Davis could look to navigate his way out of Los Angeles, avoiding a potential re-tooling process with the Lakers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s inconceivable that he asks out. But, I think he’s been pretty happy in L.A., and I think he’s aware of LeBron’s plans,” Buha said. “I also think if he wants out, I think the Lakers should just honor that. Because, it’s like at that point, if LeBron retires maybe it is best to rebuild and just keep your picks. And then, maybe at that point, they have kept their picks and just kind of punted on this season and next season. But I think if I had to lean one way, I’d probably lean toward AD staying, but I would not be surprised if he asked out.”

Play

Regardless of what happens in the future, the front office must maximize the team’s chances of winning this season and next. To do that, Pelinka must get busy in the trade market. The Lakers clearly need an injection of fresh talent to revitalize their stuttering season.

They can worry about LeBron and Davis’ future at a later date.