Lakers Could Swing Trade for Bucks Starter with LeBron James Pay Cut

With reports of LeBron James willing to take a pay cut on his next deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brook Lopez has surfaced as a name to watch as the team navigates roster upgrades.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the possibility shortly after the opening of the NBA’s free agency.

“Context on LeBron James’ potential pay-cut: His exact next deal with the Lakers seems dependent on what talent Los Angeles can add over coming days. In addition to Klay Thompson, sources told @YahooSports the Lakers have an eye on trading for Brook Lopez,” Fischer tweeted on June 30.

After declining his $51 million player option for next season, James reportedly told Los Angeles that he’s open to helping them add an impact player.

If they structure his next deal properly, they could open up the full mid-level exception, valued at $12.9 million.

James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, released a statement to ESPN on the star’s decision to try and aid the Lakers’ front office.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement,”Paul told Dave MecMenamin of ESPN on June 29. “He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster.”

Lopez is coming off of his 16th career season, and his sixth as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 assists in 79 regular-season appearances.

