Lakers ‘Concerned’ About D’Angelo Russell Amid Bench Role

New Lakers head coach JJ Redick entered the 2024-25 season hyping up D’Angelo Russell, expecting the point guard to have “a career year” under his watch. However, the Ohio State product lasted in the starting unit for only the first eight games before being related to the role of a sixth man.

In his first two games off the bench, Russell averaged 16.5 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep. In comparison, he averaged 12.0 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting a paltry 37.5 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from three as a starter.

Redick likely made the right call by using Russell off the bench, largely due to the guard’s ineffectual perimeter defense. In a sixth-man role, Russell can come off the bench and score buckets in a flurry, a role he truly thrives in.

Yet, Lakers beat writer Anthony Irwin reported on November 11 that the Lakers were “internally concerned” about Russell’s reaction to the new role.

Is Russell Better Off the Bench?

Irwin reported via Clutch Points that many within the organization were shocked when Redick benched Russell just eight games into the season, especially after touting him as a key cog of his offense at the start of the year.

“Sources say the players were somewhat surprised Redick went away from Russell as quickly as he did, but, through improved communication, Redick has been able to maintain better buy-in,” Irwin wrote on November 11. “It also helped that he did give that group a shot from the onset of the season. Some internally are still concerned about how Russell will handle this over time, which makes it all the more important the Lakers keep winning as they figure out this new approach.”

“Moving a player like Russell to the bench obviously comes with its own set of risks, but doing nothing and hoping Russell and Reaves would magically figure it out was always the more treacherous path. Redick made the switch. Now the Lakers have to continue winning to prove it was the right decision.”

Russell Has Embraced New Role

To Russell’s credit, he did not throw a tantrum when asked to come off the bench, nor did he take any shots at Redick.

“I just wanted to win,” Russell said after his first game as a reserve on November 8, via ESPN. “So whatever it took, change of plans, whatever it is, whatever Coach needs, try to get the win and be a part of that.”

During the 2023-24 season, Russell routinely criticized ex-Lakers coach Darvin Ham for not trusting him with the role of the starting point guard. However, he made it clear that he has a new attitude and just wants to be a contributor to a winning squad.

“I left all that, all my baggage at the door this summer once we changed coaches and new staff came in,” Russell said. “I was committed to whatever it takes. That’s what y’all see now.”

LeBron James said Russell coming off the bench enormously helps the Lakers’ bench scoring — one of the team’s biggest weak points.

“It’s no secret that our bench has been struggling to find ways to score, and the best way to change that is to put a scorer on the bench,” James said, via Sports Illustrated. “DLo came in and gave us a big-time push off the bench, and Cam did a good job of trying to make it tough on PG all night, so it was a compliment that worked on both sides, offensively and defensively for our ball club.”