Former Lakers NBA Champion’s Home Burglarized: Report

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker was a victim of a home burglary in June 2024, per TMZ Sports.

The report, published on June 23, noted that Horton-Tucker’s home in the Los Angeles area was “broken into” earlier in the week.

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports cops believe the suspect made off with $170,000 in jewelry,” read the report. “We’re told the break-in — or at least part of it — was actually captured on camera … showing the thief entering the property by jumping over a back fence — before leaving out of one of the residence’s side yards.”

The report added that “no one was home at the time of the burglary” including THT, who was out of town.

“We’re told it was a house sitter who discovered it and reported it to police. So far, no arrests have been made — but an investigation remains ongoing,” added TMZ’s report.

While a member of the Jazz, Horton-Tucker lives in Southern California in the offseason. The fifth-year guard was part of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship win in the Orlando Bubble after being acquired via trade by the Purple & Gold franchise at the 2019 NBA Draft.

In his four years with the Lakers, THT averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals. He started 24 out of 131 games as a member of the Lakers. He was sent to Utah in August 2022 as part of the Patrick Beverley trade.

Lakers Had High Hopes for THT

At one point, Horton-Tucker was viewed as a blossoming Lakers star, especially after LeBron James showered the Chicago native with praise across various platforms. In March 2021, James revealed he played a role in the Lakers stealing THT in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft after he watched the young player in high school.

“Let’s be honest, if you go back in the draft and redo the draft from last year [2019], Talen Horton-Tucker would not go in the second round,” James said after a game on March 6, 2021. “We’re super duper lucky and blessed to be able to grab him when we were able to grab him out of Iowa State.

“His ability to get downhill, to read, his ability to get to the lane and finish or his ability to make the extra passes. He’s a big guard but with a great handle, with great poise and great balance,” said James, adding that he expected THT to “get better and better” with experience.

James also referred to THT as “special” during a tweet sent out on December 14, 2021.

A Solid Two-Way Guard

While THT didn’t exactly live up to James’ hype, he’s carved himself a spot as a solid two-way guard in the NBA. The 23-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds from 19.8 minutes for the Jazz in the 2023-24 season.

Many have cited THT’s inability to improve as a shooter — he shoots 29.3 percent for his career from three — as the reason for the Lakers not keeping him on the roster. THT himself has admitted that he needs to improve as both an off-the-dribble and spot-up shooter to keep himself on the floor for the Jazz.

During his season-ending presser on April 17, THT sounded upbeat about returning an improved player in the 2024-25 season. Only 23, THT has time on his side.

“I just want to continue to get better on my efficiency,” THT said of his offseason goals. “I want to take the right shots at the right time, hunting the right ones — just overall efficiency for me.”