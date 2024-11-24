Lakers Landed Perfect Fit for LeBron, AD, per ‘Trusted Scout’

Dalton Knecht is enjoying a strong start to life in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie was selected with the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Furthermore, he’s already started five games for JJ Redick’s team.

Knecht, 23, is averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 62% shooting from two-point range and 45% shooting from deep. He is plugging a role that has been hindering the Lakers for multiple years.

In a recent edition of Marc Stein’s ‘The SteinLine Newsletter,’ the veteran reporter shared a snippet from his conversation with a ‘trusted scout’ regarding Knecht’s hot start.

“The Lakers are a perfect fit for him — if he keeps making shots when LeBron passes to him,” Stein wrote. “We have seen it for many years: As long as you make shots, LeBron will like you. He’s also got AD [Anthony Davis] to protect him defensively and JJ [Redick] is a great coach for him because, as a player, JJ was him.”

Knecht is earning the trust of his teammates. He’s also knocking on the door for a consistent role in the starting unit. Considering he’s only 16 games into his NBA career, the Lakers could have unearthed a future star.

LeBron James Happy Lakers Landed Knecht

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Knecht scored 37 points against the Utah Jazz. He shot 12-of-16 from the field and drained 75% of his three-point attempts. During his postgame interview, LeBron James praised Knecht and admitted he’s glad the rookie is on the Lakers.

“Same s**t I said last year,” James said. “Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time, so, what am I now? I’ve been saying it. I watched him a lot, and I watched Tennessee a lot. I didn’t think he would fall to us, I thought it would be impossible. And, I have no idea how that happened. But, I’m grateful and very happy that he’s here.”

The Lakers have needed a true sharpshooter for years. LeBron and Anthony Davis are at their best when there’s sufficient floor spacing around them. Knecht can score off the catch or on the move. As such, Redick will likely feel comfortable drawing up plays that maximize the rookie’s gravity.

Opposing Teams Messed Up by Passing on Knecht

During the same postgame news conference, LeBron took aim at the 16 teams that picked ahead of the Lakers. LeBron’s stance is that Knecht shouldn’t have fallen to the Lakers midway through the first round.

“They [Lakers front office] didn’t ‘find’ DK,” James told reporters. “The other 16 teams [expletive] it up. Did anybody watch him? [Expletive]. They just didn’t [expletive] it up. You don’t ‘find’ a SEC Player of the Year.”

Regardless of how Knecht ended up in Los Angeles, the Lakers will undoubtedly be excited about his future with the franchise. He has already shown he’s more than just a sharpshooter. Knecht will undoubtedly improve in the coming years. If the Lakers trust his development and continue to give him minutes, he could become a vital part of their rotation.

Rob Pelinka may like to flip young talents for established stars, but keeping the rookie around long-term may be in his and the Laker’s best interests.