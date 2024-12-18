Lakers Predicted to Trade $36 Million Guard to Get Bench Help For LeBron and AD

LeBron James (L) and Anthony Davis (R).

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled through the first 26 games of the 202402205 season, managing just a 14-12 record — and placing a significant burden on their two aging superstars, 31-year-old, 13th-year big man Anthony Davis and of course, the legendary LeBron James.

The 40-year-old (as of December 30) James, if he plays at least 10 minutes in Friday’s game, will surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played in an NBA career when the Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings on the road.

James in his 22nd season, which ties Vince Carter for the NBA’s longevity record, ranks 26th in the NBA this season in minutes per game, averaging 35 minutes while playing in 24 of the Lakers’ 26 contests.

That puts James on par with much younger players such as 30-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks who averages 35.2, and the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown who at age 28 averages 35.3 minutes per game. Davis has played 35.3 minutes per game in 25 Lakers games this season.

Lakers Trade Would be Designed to Support LeBron and AD

With such a heavy load carried by the two stars, including the NBA’s oldest player in James, it shouldn’t be surprising that the Lakers bench has played the fourth-fewest minutes per game of any NBA team, with the average Los Angeles bench player getting on the court for just 15.5 minutes.

That’s why the Lakers are predicted, according to NBA experts at ESPN, to prioritize adding to their bench strength via the trade route. And the most likely candidate to be dealt away appears to be point guard D’Angelo “DLo” Russell.

Russell is playing on an expiring contract, owed $18.6 million next season as the back half of a $36 million two year contract. That makes him an attractive trade piece because any team that acquires him will see his salary go off the books after one more season, opening up $18.6 million in cap space to sign free agents or make trades.

Averaging just over 12 points per game, mostly off the bench, Russell is likely to see his second stint with the Lakers coming to a close soon in any event. Drafted by Los Angeles second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State, Russell has had a spotty career at best. After just two seasons with the Lakers he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, who sent him the the G League then dealt him after just one season to the Golden State Warriors as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

He was quickly traded again, this time to the Minnesota Timberwolves before returning to the Lakers in 2023 as part of a complicated three-team trade with the Utah Jazz.

Is Russell on His Way to Basketball Siberia in D.C.?

If Russell is indeed about to be dealt away one more time, who would the Lakers expect to receive in return? The Lakers will liekly be in the market for bench help to ease the load carried by James and Davis. According to a prediction by the FanSided blog Lake Show Life, the likely return would come in the form of 2022-2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon — who recently returned to action after a thumb injury.

“In the event that Brogdon makes a full recovery, and the Lakers choose to trade Russell, a swap would would make sense on multiple levels,” wrote Lake Show Life blogger Maxwell Ogden. “For starters, Brogdon has an expiring salary of $22.5 million, meaning Los Angeles could realistically construct a financially viable offer.”

Of course, dealing for Brodon would mean sending Russell to the basketball Siberia inhabited by Brogdon’s current team, the 3-21 Washington Wizards, the worst team in the league. But “since 2019-20, Brogdon has produced averages of 17.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.0 three-point field goals made on .454/.383/.864 shooting,” noted Ogden, adding that the 32-year-old, nine-year veteran “also plays a low-risk style of game that’s resulted in a career average of just 1.7 turnovers per contest.”