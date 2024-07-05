Lakers Listed Among Favorites to Trade for $68 Million ‘Dream’ Target

If the Lakers were to add a player on the trade market in the coming days or weeks, there probably would be no better target than Lauri Markkanen of the Jazz. He’s big. He can shoot. His contract—before a possible extension, at least—is reasonable. These are the kinds of characteristics the Lakers could truly use.

Alas, him getting moved by the Jazz is, reportedly, a longshot. And because he has so many qualities that the Lakers find appealing, he also has qualities that other teams find appealing, which would make it a bit more difficult for the Lakers to put up a winning bid for Markkanen.

Still, there is hope. On the list of teams that have a crack at Markkanen should the Jazz be willing to trade him, the Lakers are rated among the favorites, tied for fifth on a list from the gambling site BetArizona.com (Markkanen starred at Arizona in college).

The Warriors (plus-900), Spurs (plus-1250), Rockets (plus-1500) and Thunder (also plus-1500) rate ahead of the Lakers, but at a plus-2000—the equivalent of 20-to-1 odds—L.A. comes in at No. 5.

Lauri Markkanen Trade Still Rated Unlikely

Rumors have swirled on the potential for a Markkanen deal, who averaged 23.9 points last year after earning an All-Star spot and winning the NBA’s Most Improved award in 2023.

He averaged 23.9 points, shot 48% from the field last season and 39.9% from the 3-point line, and has the size and youth (he turned 27 in May) the Lakers want. But according to reports, the Jazz are playing hardball on actually moving Markkanen, who is entering the final year of a four-year, $68 million contract he signed in 2021.

Earlier this week, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer said on the “No Cap Room” podcast that the odds of Markkanen being traded were only at 10%.

“The Kings, to my knowledge, earlier this week were close to a deal,” he said on the podcast, via Bleacher Report. “I do think that, based off of conversations I’ve had. I can’t say more than that, but there were calls made to people around the NBA that would have indicated that talks have been legitimate there.”

There is some incentive, at least, for the Jazz to move Markkanen, who’s eligible for a contract extension and might not quite fit on the timeline the Jazz will eventually want to establish for what has been a scattered rebuilding process.

Not only would Markkanen’s contract status nudge the Jazz toward a trade, but his health history could help lower his price if he does hit the market.

Markkanen played just 55 games this season, mostly missing time with a shoulder injury. For a player whose early career was stunted by nonstop injury woes, that will be a hindrance to a deal.

Lakers Would Have to go All In to Entice Jazz

Because Markkanen’s deal for this season is reasonable–$18 million—the Lakers would not have much trouble matching salaries. But would the Lakers’ two tradeable picks, in 2029 and 2031, plus pick swaps be enough to get Markkanen from Utah?

And if the Jazz required that guard Austin Reaves be part of the trade, would the Lakers be willing to make him the centerpiece?

They probably should. As one NBA exec told Heavy Sports, Markkanen is about a good a fit on the Lakers as they could hope to get.

“There are a few teams that, when you look at it, he is going to be their dream target,” the GM said. “The Lakers, you get a guy like him with Anthony Davis, and that’s perfect for both guys. The Knicks would love to get hold of him. The Heat, again, put him with Bam (Adebayo) and that is the pair you want to build around, you can send Jimmy (Butler) wherever he wants.

“Just the floor-spacing aspect of it, it’s so valuable. He could make things easier on your stars.”