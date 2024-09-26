LeBron James Posts Heartfelt Message After Major Derrick Rose Announcement

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James paid tribute to Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, on his retirement.

“Much love and respect Pooh!!! Salute,” James posted on his Instagram story.

Rose, 35, announced his retirement on September 26, a few days after the Memphis Grizzlies did not renew his contract.

Rose also shared a poignant video on his Instagram with her mother pouring out her message on his son’s retirement.

Rose leaves the NBA as a three-time NBA All-Star, which could have been more had serious knee injuries derailed his career. He became the youngest MVP in 2011 at 22 years and seven months.

LeBron James and Derrick Rose’s Shared History

James and Rose had their hard-fought playoff battles in the Eastern Conference during the former Bulls guard’s prime.

Rose was drafted No. 1 overall by his hometown team Chicago in 2008, similar to James, who was drafted by his hometown Cleveland in 2003.

They once played as teammates at Cleveland, albeit briefly, during James’ final season with the Cavaliers. But persistent injuries have robbed Rose his athleticism and desire to play during that time.

In 2020, the Lakers were interested in Rose, according to Chris Haynes, but nothing materialized. Rose went instead to New York for a second stint in the city under his former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau.

LeBron James Admits Losing Focus During First Scrimmage with Bronny

James, who will turn 40 this season, has outlasted Rose, which is a testament to his longevity and how he’s taking good care of his body.

This season, James will have the opportunity make history as he plays with his eldest son Bronny. They are set to become the first father-and-son duo to play together in one NBA team in history.

James recently admitted that he lost focus during his first scrimmage with Bronny.

“It’s definitely different in the sense of just Bronny being a part of the team now,” James told Mike Golic on the “GoJo and Golic” podcast on September 20. “I’m looking at you two guys right now, I think it’s one of the greatest things in the world to be able to work with your kid.”

“This week we got back into the gym, and it was really the first time that me and Bronny was basically on the floor as professionals training, going against each other, preparing for the season. And it was I had a couple moments where I kind of just – I lost focus. And I’m not used to losing focus when I’m out on the floor. But I was a couple times I was just looking to the side and just watching him, and watching him prepare, and watching him go after it. And it was just – it’s going to be an unbelievable year for myself, and I hope for him as well.”