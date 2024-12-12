Real Reason Behind LeBron James’ Absence From Lakers Revealed

Lakers head coach JJ Redick and LeBron James during a game.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was absent from the Lakers practice on December 11.

Lakers rookie head coach JJ Redick revealed to reporters, per ESPN, that James is currently away from the team due to personal reasons and termed it as an “excused absence” and added, he’s “taking some time.” His availability for their December 13 road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is unclear, according to Redick.

James’ absence came on the heels of the Lakers’ 107-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on December 8, which he missed due to a foot injury. It was the first game he skipped this season after initially saying his goal was to play all 82 regular-season games.

LeBron James Trade Rumors

The timing of his absence also came at a time when trade rumors had started to swirl amid signs of decline in his recent play, including the worst stretch of his career when he missed 20 straight 3-pointers.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said James’ agent, Rich Paul, won’t oppose a trade if his client wants it this time.

“My sources tell me that if LeBron James at any point comes out and says that he wants to be traded or he wants to entertain it, they’re going to entertain it,” said ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins on NBA Today. “It ain’t no holding him back.

“Last year, Rick Paul stopped it [a trade to the Warriors]… When Golden State called asking about LeBron, Rich Paul, his agent, silenced all that. But if LeBron and Lakers get to this conversation again, I’m hearing Rich Paul ain’t getting in the way.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also added the Warriors will “definitely monitor” James’ status after their failed pursuit during last season’s trade deadline.

James has a no-trade clause with a $52.6 million player option for next season.

Signs of Fatigue

Redick revealed that James has shown signs of fatigue recently, which is why he welcomes this long break for his aging superstar.

“In game, he’s asked for a sub a couple of times because he’s gassed,” Redick told reporters. “For us, we have to be cognizant as we play more and more games, just the cumulative effect of playing a lot of minutes and Sunday, being banged up with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest.”

James, who will turn 40 on December 30, is averaging 23.0 points, 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the 3-point line. His 29.8 usage rate this season represents the fourth-lowest mark of his career.

If James was feeling fatigued, he did not show it during his last game. He turned back the clock with an incredible effort — 39 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals — in a 134-132 losing effort to the Atlanta Hawks in overtime on December 6.

Following his Herculean effort in 43 minutes against the Hawks, James confirmed that his time in the NBA is now limited.

“I don’t know,” LeBron told Spectrum SportsNet. “I just go out there and just play the game the right way. Compete at a high level and leave it all out on the floor every time I go out there. My time is very limited on how long I’ll play. I’m just happy to still be able to play the game that I love.”