Lakers Trade Pitch Swaps LeBron James for Rising Warriors Star, Draft Haul

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go all-in on a blockbuster trade or free-agency signing this summer to maximize whatever championship window remains of LeBron James‘ tenure, which opens a path for the franchise to hit the reset button.

James re-upped with the Lakers on a two-year deal worth $101 million this summer, which includes a no-trade clause and a player option in 2025-26. Thus, he could nix any deal and choose to stay in L.A. to play with his eldest son, Bronny James, who the Lakers selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.

However, James turns 40 in December and remains two rings shy of Michael Jordan, whom some may argue he continues chasing in the conversation as the greatest player in history. The Lakers have been the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference in each of the past three years, exiting in the first round twice.

The team is over the salary cap and in the luxury tax, with minimal avenues toward meaningfully improving this summer and/or ahead of the February 2025 trade deadline. It has D’Angelo Russell’s salary ($19 million) and two first-round picks (2029, 2031) to make a deal, but that may not be enough to wrangle a true third star to play alongside James and Anthony Davis.

James could live out his dream of playing with his son in the preseason/early in the year then go chasing a fifth championship with the Golden State Warriors ahead of the deadline, secure in the notion that he helped his son land a four-year NBA contract worth $8 million.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have three first-rounders and a rising star in Jonathan Kuminga they can package together that helps the Dubs compete for a title, while aiding the Lakers in a competitive rebuild centered around Davis.

Warriors Have Displayed Willingness to Make Trade for Blockbuster Player

Golden State has been active in free agency this summer after losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks and continue to pursue 7-footer and former All-Star Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on July 15 talks between the Warriors and the Jazz that involved Moses Moody, first-round picks, second-round picks and first-round pick swaps from the Dubs’ side. Utah countered with a similar package of draft assets and Moody, but also asked for Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.

Charania added that Golden State viewed that proposal as a “non-starter.” As such, something in between seems the likeliest outcome should a deal get done — most likely an agreement centered around the aforementioned draft assets as well as either Kuminga or Podziemski, though not both, with Moody perhaps included as part of the return.

Since Charania’s report, multiple NBA insiders have suggested that the Warriors are more interested in moving Kuminga than Podziemski, including Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

“[It] seems a little more likely to me [the Warriors would move Kuminga] than Podziemski, just in terms of how the Warriors would value him relative to how Utah would value him,” Pelton said during on “The Lowe Post” podcast on July 15. “The other thing worth considering on this trade is the financial implications down the line. If [Markkanen] gets that huge raise, and it’s Kuminga that stays instead of Podziemski, he also gets an enormous raise coming off his rookie contract.”

Anthony Davis, Jonathan Kuminga Would Provide Lakers With Quality Duo to Build Toward Future

James represents less of a financial commitment for the Warriors in terms of contract years and is arguably still a better player than Markkanen. The Lakers are also prone to act as more reasonable trade partners than the Jazz, who are poised to go fully into the tank over the next couple seasons to capitalize on the talent in the next two drafts.

Kuminga represents a significant future salary for L.A. to take on considering he is eligible for an extension worth up to $224 million coming off his rookie contract. However, he can offer Los Angeles two-way talent with elite athleticism entering his age-22 season.

The Lakers would need to focus on shooting at the other three starting positions were they to bring Kuminga into the lineup, as neither he nor Davis are high-level 3-point shooters. However, both offer quality defense at their positions and elite scoring potential.

Kuminga finished last season by posting career-high averages in points (16.1), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.2) and steals (0.7). He did so in just 26.3 minutes of court time per night. His transition to a full-time starter with an increase in playing time and continued development would bode well toward another career year in 2024-25, and potentially more down the line.

Meanwhile, Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals last season on his way to Second-Team All-NBA honors and First-Team All-Defense honors.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry Have Excelled Together on Team USA

A trade for multiple first-round picks and swaps, along with Kuminga, in exchange for James doesn’t just make sense from a future-focused roster building prospective in Los Angeles, but also as a win-now move for the Warriors.

While Markkanen is considerably younger than James at 27 years old, he is only a one-time All-Star with just two highly-productive seasons on his resumé, both coming with the Jazz in the last two campaigns. James, meanwhile, remains a perennial All-Star and will start alongside Stephen Curry when Team USA kicks off the Olympics in late July.

The two have developed a clear friendship in recent years and are playing at a high level together overseas as they prepare to make a push for gold in Paris.

“I like those guys together,” Warrors/Team USA head coach Steve Kerr said on July 19, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “Steph and LeBron are kind of learning how to play together, and they’re getting a better feel for each other.”

James has also said recently that Curry is the one star he would choose to play with over anyone else in the NBA.

“Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure,” James said during a 2022 episode of “The Shop,” an HBO program that he produces. “I love everything about that guy.”