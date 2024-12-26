LeBron James Makes Retirement Admission

It’s a long tradition in the NBA to have games on Christmas Day, and one of the most anticipated matchups of the day was the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors. The prime time game pitted two greats against each other, LeBron James and Steph Curry, as well and two of the greatest NBA franchises.

The game came down to the final minutes, with the Lakers pulling off a tight 115-113 victory. After the game, James made some comments regarding retirement that were quite telling.

LeBron James Turns Heads With Retirement Comments

Following the close win, James spoke with Lisa Salters of ESPN. When asked what it means to James and Curry to battle back and forth in these high-profile matchups year after year, James referenced an interview with Curry where he talked about retirement.

“I think I saw a clip from Steph’s interview the other day, and he was just saying, it’s okay to think about retirement, you know,” James said. “It’s going to make you appreciate the present. For us, we don’t know how many times we’re going to be able to have this matchup. We don’t know how many times we’re going to be able to step on the floor.”

He added, “But, when we do, we try to give them a game, what they deserve. And, because it’s given us so much, we try to give it right back.”

James also gave his family a shout out during the interview, saying, “Merry Christmas to my family back home. I’m coming home.”

He also threw a little shade at the NFL for having Christmas Day games when that’s always been a NBA tradition.

“I love the NFL. I love the NFL, but Christmas is our day,” James said before running off the court into the locker room.

Curry agreed with James when he was asked about James’ comments after the game.

“That’s a good answer,” Curry said. “Basketball, I’ve been watching it since I woke up this morning. All five games.”

Curry added, “I’m probably going to watch the second half of the Phoenix-Nuggets game and I know our game stood out so, you feel privileged to be in those types of situations, for sure.”

Play

LeBron James and Steph Curry Have Strong Stats in Christmas Game

The Christmas Day game marked another milestone for James, because with it, he became the NBA’s all-time leader in Christmas Day wins.

Both James and Curry delivered exciting plays for fans during the game. James led the Lakers with 31 points on 12-for-22 shooting and snagged 10 assists and just one turnover. Curry scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter, tying the score with a three-pointer with 7.6 seconds left after the Warriors had fallen behind by as many as 10 in the final part of the matchup.

Curry talked about how fun it was to go up against James following the loss.

“It’s always a blast,” Curry said of playing James. “Like, the competitive spirit, the history, his greatness. It allows me to just appreciate all that we’ve been through, all the battles back and forth and the fact that in 2024 we’re still doing it.”