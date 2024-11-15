Major Update On LeBron James’ Retirement Plans

Even as he continues to defy father time, LeBron James may not hang around the sport for as long as some people think. NBA insider Shams Charania, who has broken a lot of news concerning the Lakers star in recent years, believes “The King” could hang up his jersey as early as the end of the 2025-26 season.

“This man is about to be 40 years old next month,” Charania said on ESPN’s “First Take” on November 14. “…I found it interesting this week when he said he’s not going to play until the wheels fall off. My sense is next season could potentially be his last season in the NBA. Now, could he play another season after that — 2026-27? Potentially. Maybe Bryce James, his youngest son, will keep him around another year or two. But I do think next season — All-Star game in L.A. — there might be some good momentum there for that.”

Charania was referring to comments James made after becoming the oldest player in NBA history to register three consecutive triple-doubles during the Lakers’ 128-123 win over the Grizzlies on November 13.

LeBron James Retirement: Not Set Timeline

After his record-breaking night, James was asked if he had set a timeline for his retirement from a sport he has dominated for 22 years.

“It’s not up to [me]. Wherever my mind is is how the rest of my body’s gonna go, whatever the case may be,” James said. “I don’t know, I don’t know. I’m not gonna play that much longer, to be completely honest. I don’t know how many years that is, if it’s one year, two years, whatever the case may be. I said the other night I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not gonna be that guy. I’m not gonna be the guy that’s disrespecting the game because I just want to be out on the floor. Nope, that won’t be me.”

Will He Wait For Bryce James?

Earlier in 2024, Tristan Thompson floated the theory that his former Cavaliers teammate will play beyond the 2026-27 season to potentially share the court with Bryce, his youngest son. Bryce, a senior at Sierra Canyon, will graduate from high school in 2025. He will be eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft after spending a year in college.

“Look at how Bron is playing,” Thompson said. “He could probably play another four or five more years. He might as well keep playing so he can play with Bryce. He’s going to end up doing it. He is. That’s what’s going to happen. All three of them are going to be on the same team. It’s just a blessing for that whole family, man. I’m so happy for all of them. I hope my kids play in the NBA. I know I’m not going to play with my kids, but I hope my kids can feel something special like this one day. Pressure is on.”

When James and his Lakers visited Cleveland at the start of the 2024-25 season, he was asked to respond to Thompson’s theory, and whether it was “realistic” for him to play with his second son in the NBA.

“Oh [expletive],” LeBron told Cleveland.com. “Bryce is a senior. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see. That would be pretty cool. It’s all about my mind and then seeing how my body reacts over these next couple of years.”

If James does wait for Bryce, he’d have to play into his 42nd birthday. Nat Nickey, 45, holds the record for being the oldest player in the league. In modern history, Robert Parish and Vince Carter played until 43 and Dikembe Mutombo was 42 when he retired in 2009.