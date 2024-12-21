G League MVP Mac McClung Sounds Off on Lakers’ Bronny James Ahead of Showdown

Last season’s G League MVP and two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung is looking forward to his marquee matchup against Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James on Saturday, December 21, in the Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida.

James has put the G League on notice since scoring a career-high 30 points last week against the Valley Suns, the Western Conference leader in the Tip-Off Tournament. He followed that up with back-to-back 16-point performances.

“It’s a big matchup for us, being in front of scouts and stuff, so we’re just going to really stick to our game plan and then try to win the game,” McLung told Heavy.com ahead of their showdown.

McClung’s Osceola Magic will face James’ South Bay Lakers at noon E.T., which will be aired live on ESPNU.

James, the 20-year-old Lakers rookie, racked up 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals during his G League Winter Showcase debut on December 18.

South Bay, however, squandered a 19-point lead to spoil James’ third straight double-digit scoring performance, as they lost 98-90 to the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte Hornets’ affiliate.

‘The Best Is Yet to Come’

The heightened scrutiny on James’ NBA career after his selection as the 55th overall pick by the Lakers has been a gift and a curse.

But McClung said Bronny, the eldest son of LeBron James, who is one of the all-time greats, is handling the pressure well.

“I can’t relate to how much attention he’s gotten and how much eyes are on him, 24/7 and I think he’s doing a great job with it,” McClung told Heavy.com. “I think that he’s a great player, and I think the best is yet to come.”

James was jeered by naysayers when he got off to a slow start on his G League assignment. He averaged a measly 5.0 points on a woeful 21.1% shooting on the floor while missing all his three 3-point attempts during his first two G League games.

Bronny James is ‘Great for the G League’

But after that poor start, James has gotten comfortable this December as he is averaging 20.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Praise from fans has started pouring in.

“One day they love you, and one day they hate you,” McClung said of the fair-weather fans. “Someone once told me, someone will tell you the greatest thing in the world, and you’re not that, and then someone day, someone tell you the worst thing in the world, and you’re not that either. So I think he’s handling all this pressure greatly, and I think the best is yet to come for Bronny.”

While it has been a curse for James to be the son of the most famous basketball player on the planet, it’s been a gift to McClung and the rest of the G League players who are fighting for a chance to get an NBA call-up.

“I think [Bronny’s presence], it’s great for the G League,” McClung told Heavy.com. “I think he’s bringing a lot of eyes to it, a lot of recognition, and people around the G league feel that way, too.”

McClung, who went undrafted in 2021, has carved his niche in the G League, which led to his two-way contract with the Magic. As one of the top G League stars, McClung is back for his second appearance in the award-winning docuseries, “The Break, presented by The General,” which gives spotlight to the dedication and determination of G League players, shedding light on the unique journeys that define their careers.