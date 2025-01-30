NBA Champ Defends LeBron James and Bronny: ‘Dummies Are Mad at You’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is at the top of his game, even at 40 years old, and his son, Bronny James, is also making waves in the NBA. Ever since Bronny started out on his career in basketball, there have been questions as to whether his father’s name perhaps helped him advance.

Whether or not having LeBron as a father helped Bronny land his current gig, one former Lakers star is totally cool with the situation.

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Stands Up for LeBron James and Bronny James

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard and five-time NBA champion Ron Harper seems to be okay with James helping his son follow his dreams and play in the NBA. On Wednesday, November 29, Harper sent out a post on X calling Lebron’s haters “dummies.”

“@KingJames All these dummies are mad at you for giving your kid a chance to chase his dreams I would do the same thing too!!!!! It’s ok to be a proud dad…..” he stated.

Responses to Harper’s message were mixed, with some showing support for the statement and others not. One commented, “Come on, Harp. That boy needs time in the G-League. He has no business in the NBA right now. Too much pressure on the kid. You can see it. He plays loose in the G-League. That’s where he’s gonna thrive right now.”

What’s interesting is that Harper has something in common with James, because his two sons are also basketball players. So, perhaps he relates to James’ feeling of being a proud father with kids in the sport.

Harper’s oldest son, also named Ron, signed with the Detroit Pistons earlier this year. He was also with the Toronto Raptors in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. His youngest son, Dylan Harper, is doing great numbers at Rutgers University and is expected to do well in the 2025 NBA Draft.

LeBron James Listed as ‘Questionable’ for Wizards

Bronny James has enjoyed success in the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, but has yet to have a really hot NBA game. Most recently, he got the call from the Lakers during the team’s run of games on the East Coast and played against the 76ers and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday, January 28. The Lakers lost the matchup, 118-104, but it gave Bronny more experience on the court for the NBA.

Bronny wasn’t expecting to get that call, telling reporters after the game, “Nah, I mean, well, I knew beforehand that I was coming and get some minutes but I didn’t know before I got the call to come.”

The Lakers’ next game is Thursday, January 30, against the Washington Wizards. James is listed on the for the Wizards game because of a lingering left foot issue, but he’s been playing through the injury for the majority the season.

What’s different, though, is that James’ status with this injury is usually listed as “probable,” and this time it’s “questionable,” so that could be of concern for the team. James is averaging 23.8 points, 9.0 assists, and 7.6 rebounds per game this season.