Former $54 Million Vet Bolts Lakers for Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers are replacing another veteran this offseason as point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is joining the Dallas Mavericks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Dinwiddie joins Klay Thompson as some of the key Mavs moves this offseason. Dallas is looking to build on their NBA finals appearance with these veteran additions.

“Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed on a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium,” Charania said in a July 22, 2024, message on X. “Dinwiddie reunites with Mavs as an ideal backcourt fit. He averaged 17.4 points in parts of two Dallas seasons and was key on 2022 West Finals team.”

Dinwiddie was moved by the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors during February’s NBA trade deadline. The Lakers then signed Dinwiddie after the veteran was released by the Raptors.

“He can spot-start. He can play as a starter at different points,” Charania detailed during a July 22, interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “He can come off the bench. He can play a sixth-man role. He’s someone that can play defense [and] shoot the ball.

“This is a big pickup, especially late in the summer for the Mavericks to go get Spencer Dinwiddie. He’s already shown he can be ideal next to Luka Doncic,” Charania continued.

“And the Lakers have had interest in all of these players. They had interest in bringing Spencer Dinwiddie back. They have a little bit of a roster crunch there at 15 guaranteed roster spots.”

Spencer Dinwiddie Played in 28 Games for the Lakers Prior to Joining the Mavericks

Dinwiddie played 28 games for the Lakers after joining the team at the mid-season mark. The veteran averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game while shooting 38.9% from long range. Dinwiddie was a starter for Brooklyn prior to being traded.

Outside of selecting Dalton Knecht and Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft, it has been a quiet offseason for the Lakers. Los Angeles began the offseason being linked to stars like Thompson and DeMar DeRozan. Now, it remains to be seen if the Lakers will be able to land a veteran that will be able to play key minutes next season.

Prior to being traded by the Nets, Dinwiddie had a three-year, $54 million contract. Dinwiddie previously signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Los Angeles. The guard is once again on a team-friendly one-year, $3 million contract with the Mavericks.

What’s Next for the Lakers This Offseason?

The lack of activity likely has some Lakers fans wondering about the team’s next move. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha warned against fans expecting a potential blockbuster trade in the coming weeks.

“Right now, a blockbuster deal, I just don’t see it. I don’t see [the Lakers] having enough for Lauri Markkanen,” the analyst stated in a July 16, episode of the “Buha’s Block” podcast. “I’ve not heard of any interest with Brandon Ingram. So, I don’t see them going for those two guys.”

The Lakers are also running out of roster spots to sign potential players. Los Angeles may be wise to attempt to trade a package of role players in order to open up a few spots.