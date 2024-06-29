Lakers Urged to Make Run at $189 Warriors Star to Form New Big 3

With a potential breakup between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors likely on the horizon, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be floated as a potential fit for the star guard. After missing out on a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray, Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar put together a list of potential moves the Lakers should pursue this offseason.

Trading for Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant or Hawks star Trae Young were listed as two potential targets. Thompson was also mentioned as a possible fit in Los Angeles. However unlikely of a move, the addition of Thompson would form a new big three in Los Angeles with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“His fit with Los Angeles is clear, as his ability to keep opposing defenses scrambling without the ball in his hands has been well-documented throughout his career,” Bachar wrote in a June 28, 2024, story titled, “Lakers’ Top Trade, NBA Free Agency Targets After Dejounte Murray Traded to Pelicans.” “Despite averaging a relatively disappointing 17.9 points per game last season, Thompson still hit the second-most catch-and-shoot threes in the association (via NBA.com).

“… However, there is an outside chance that he could accept a smaller deal and help the Lakers pursue a championship next to James and Davis.”

The Lakers May Have to Fight off the Mavericks Who Are the New Favorites to Sign Klay Thompson

Thompson will be a free agent on June 30, and the Lakers would likely need to orchestrate a sign-and-trade for the former All-Star given the team is without cap space. Los Angeles could also attempt to get Thompson to take a hometown discount, but this rarely happens for a player of the star’s caliber.

If the Lakers attempt to enter the Thompson sweepstakes, it appears they will have additional competition in the Western Conference. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Mavericks have emerged as the new favorites to land Thompson.

“The latest evidence of that: Amid a growing belief leaguewide that Thompson’s relationship with the Golden State Warriors is irretrievable, strong mutual interest between Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks is expected when free agency opens Sunday evening, league sources tell The Stein Line,” Stein detailed in a June 29 Substack article titled, “More new twists in the looming free agent courtship of Klay Thompson.”

“With the Warriors and Thompson nowhere close to a contract agreement after a tumultuous season marked by fractious negotiations, multiple sources have indicated that the Mavericks are likely to emerge as the favorite to sign the shooting guard whose Splash Brothers backcourt partnership with Stephen Curry helped the Warriors win four championships in a span of eight seasons from 2014-15 through 2021-22.”

The Warriors Pursuit of Paul George Has ‘Increased the Chill’ Between Golden State & Klay Thompson

Thompson just completed a five-year, $189 million deal with Golden State. The veteran guard is likely headed for a much smaller contract on his next deal.

It remains to be seen if Thompson will find the longterm contract he is seeking in NBA free agency. Stein previously reported that the Warriors pursuit of Paul George has increased the tension between Thompson and Golden State.

“As The Stein Line has been reporting since Monday, Golden State has this week prioritized the trade pursuit of the LA Clippers’ Paul George above all other business,” Stein explained in a June 28 story, “The latest on Klay Thompson.” “Yet that has only increased the chill between Thompson and the club after months of spotty and now scant contact between the sides.