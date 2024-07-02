Proposed NBA Trade Has Lakers Land $160 Million Starter for Rui Hachimura

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to strike out in NBA free agency, the franchise may need to turn to the trade market to add key pieces. One name that has been floated as a potential fit for Los Angeles is Portland Trail Blazers starting forward Jerami Grant.

Bleacher Report floated a trade proposal that has the Lakers land Grant by sending Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and a future first-round pick to the Blazers. Grant would join the Los Angeles as another 20-point per game scorer alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“We’ve heard rumors that this is something that could be getting discussed,” Bleacher Report detailed in a July 1, 2024 live stream. “Seemingly, [the] sticking point is that the Lakers don’t want to give up too much.

“…Jerami Grant doesn’t have a great contract. He’s making a lot of money. It’s for the next four years, around $30-plus million [annually]. It’s not ideal, but I do think Jerami Grant is a great fit with the Lakers.

“You can make a frontcourt of LeBron, Jerami Grant and Anthony Davis. He brings you some defense. He brings you some shooting [and] a little bit of versatility out there on the frontcourt.”

Potential Lakers Trade Target Jerami Grant Has 4 Seasons Remaining on a 5-Year, $160 Million Deal

If the Lakers were just considering swapping their two vets for Grant, it makes a lot of sense for Los Angeles. The challenge is Grant is on a less than ideal contract.

Grant still has four seasons remaining on a five-year, $160 million deal with Portland. The forward is slated to have a $29.7 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Unlike free agency, James taking less money on his next contract does not help the franchise when it comes to cap space for Grant. NBA rules dictate teams must trade similar salaries unless one team has the cap space to absorb the contract. Taking on Grant’s deal via trade would give the Lakers less flexibility when it comes to making future deals.

The Lakers & Trail Blazers Have Had Trade Talks on Jerami Grant: Report

Regardless of the financial risk, Grant appears to be someone Los Angeles has at least explored acquiring. Audacy Sports’ Anthony Irwin reported that the Lakers and Trail Blazers have been in “consistent talks” regarding Grant.

“I’m told the Lakers and Trail Blazers have been in consistent talks on a deal for Jerami Grant,” Irwin noted in a June 30 message on X. “I wouldn’t call it particularly imminent but the sides have definitely been active most of today.”

Grant averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from long range in 54 starts last season with the Blazers. After missing out on Klay Thompson, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers get aggressive in landing Grant. It does not hurt that like James and other Lakers players, Grant is also represented by Klutch Sports.

Blazers Forward Jerami Grant Is on the Lakers’ ‘Wishlist’: Insider

Los Angeles has also been linked to Chicago Bulls free agent DeMar DeRozan after Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that Grant was on the Lakers’ “wishlist.”

“The Lakers, remember, held serious talks with Atlanta about acquiring Dejounte Murray in the lead-up to February’s trade deadline,” Fischer wrote in a June 24 article titled, “With new coach JJ Redick at the helm, the Lakers’ draft strategy beginning to take shape.” “Jerami Grant, a client of Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, is believed to be another potential addition on the Lakers’ wishlist, according to league sources.”