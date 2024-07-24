Proposed NBA Trade Has Lakers Land $70 Million Speedster

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a significant move this offseason, it is going to need to come from the trade market. Bleacher Report’s Isaac Gutierrez put together a list of potential trade targets the Lakers could pursue in the coming weeks.

One intriguing name on the list is Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton. The point guard is one of the fastest players in the NBA, and the price to land the veteran could be reasonable. Gutierrez believes a trade package of a 2029 first-round pick and Rui Hachimura could be enough to pry Sexton away from Utah given the team’s plethora guards.

“I think they [the Lakers] essentially need another creator on the bench that can be basically a backup point guard,” Gutierrez detailed in a July 24, 2024, live stream. “I think at some point they’re going to trade D’Angelo Russell.

“…The first name I have on this list [of backup point guard trade targets] is somebody who I have been preaching to the choir, telling everybody in the world that will listen. They need to get Collin Sexton on this Lakers team. Collin Sexton is the perfect young guard to play off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a tertiary option.”

Potential Lakers Trade Target Collin Sexton Has 2 Seasons Remaining on a 4-Year, $70.9 Million Contract With Jazz

Sexton still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $70.9 million contract. The point guard has an $18.3 million cap hit for 2024-25.

Comparatively, Hachimura has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $51 million deal. The forward has a $17 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Could Collin Sexton Be a Starter for the Lakers?

Collin Sexton’s intensity is unrivaled, love hearing him talk about these two viral moments pic.twitter.com/OyVoOUSrwU — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) July 24, 2024

Sexton is being described as a backup guard in this Bleacher Report proposal, but the playmaker is more than capable of being an NBA starter. The guard appeared in 78 games for Utah last season, including 51 starts. Sexton has started 274 games in his six-year NBA career.

The guard averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.4% from long range. An argument can be made that Sexton would be a preferable starting point guard to D’Angelo Russell for Los Angeles.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will be able to strike a trade. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha believes the Lakers are unlikely to make a blockbuster deal.

“Right now, a blockbuster deal, I just don’t see it. I don’t see [the Lakers] having enough for Lauri Markkanen,” the analyst noted in a July 16, 2024, edition of the “Buha’s Block” podcast. “I’ve not heard of any interest with Brandon Ingram. So, I don’t see them going for those two guys.”

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that there is buzz around the league that the Jazz will explore potential trades for Sexton. The Jazz selected two guards in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft, including former USC standout point guard Isaiah Collier.

“There’s also a belief from rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype that guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson could become available on the trade market,” Scotto detailed in a June 15, article titled, “Aggregate 2024 NBA Mock Draft: Intel on Knicks, Suns, Spurs, 76ers, Raptors, Nuggets, Wizards, more.”