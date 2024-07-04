Tension Revealed Between Lakers & 6-Time All-Star Free Agent Target: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers face some challenges when it comes to signing Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in NBA free agency. The Lakers have struck out on big name free agents like Klay Thompson, and DeRozan remains the biggest star still available.

Back in 2021, the Lakers nearly landed DeRozan before turning their attention to a blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook. Turner Sports’ insider Chris Haynes reported that there remains tension between DeRozan and the franchise for how the 2021 offseason unfolded.

“I remember a couple years ago, DeMar was led to believe that he was going to be a Laker before he signed his deal with the Chicago Bulls,” Haynes explained in a July 2, 2024, episode of “This League UNCUT” podcast. “Something happened last minute. DeMar’s whenever he’s talked about it, he never gives too many details.

“But he gives you enough to let you know that something went down that he didn’t appreciate. As of right now, as we record this, there’s still nothing going on. DeMar is kind of in limbo right now because Chicago, they’re trying to move off of Zach LaVine’s deal.”

DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ Recruitment in 2021: ‘I Was Sold on That, Done Deal’

Ironically, DeRozan opened up about his previous recruitment by Los Angeles in a 2022 interview with now-Lakers head coach JJ Redick. Part of the tension lies in DeRozan ruling out other NBA offers, because he thought the move to the Lakers was a “done deal.”

“I’m asleep one morning in Mexico. I get a call from Cal Lari and he said, ‘They just made the trade for Russ. What’s going on? I thought the deal was done for you to go to Lakers,'” DeRozan explained during a September 22, 2022 interview on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. “And I’m confused, I’m looking at my phone like damn, that did happen.

“Well, I guess that’s out the window, because in my mind that was the only option for me to go to. Like I was sold on that, done deal. I didn’t even entertain anything else, because I’m letting this situation work itself out. So, when I seen the trade happen, I knew there was no way for me to go to the Lakers at this point.”

LeBron James’ Free Agency Wishlist Includes DeMar DeRozan, Says Insider

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that DeRozan was one of the players on LeBron James’ wishlist of free agents. The challenge is the Lakers would likely need to work out a sign-and-trade in order to be able to afford DeRozan. The six-time All-Star just finished a three-year, $81.9 million contract with the Bulls.

“I think DeMar DeRozan is on that [LeBron James’] list as well and there may be another one or so,” Windhorst explained in a July 1 episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast. “But here’s the thing… they don’t have those players to sign and to even get LeBron to take [less money].

“Right now, it would take LeBron taking a 50% pay cut, five zero, about $25 million less, to get the Lakers in position to do that. Over the course of multiple years, that would potentially be a lot of money.”