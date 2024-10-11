JJ Redick Says Cross Country Runner Gives Lakers ‘Blueprint’ in Preseason Win

Los Angeles Lakers rookie head coach JJ Redick notched his first preseason victory — 107-102 over the Milwaukee Bucks and his former coach Doc Rivers — in the NBA, thanks to undrafted rookie Quincy Oliveri’s fourth-quarter heroics.

“Quincy just completely changed the game,” Redick told reporters afterward. “And to me, and I told our guys this after, what he did is the blueprint for what we’re asking for a few of our players in terms of just picking up full court, being disruptive, taking time off the shot clock.”

“I thought he just executed exactly what we want from someone in his position. And we’ve challenged a number of guys, and they’ve done it well to varying degrees but haven’t seen it executed that well until tonight with Quincy.”

Oliveri left everything on the floor when given the opportunity.

The 6-foot-3 rookie out of Xavier scored 11 points and added five rebounds with two assists and without a single turnover in 10 minutes, all in the fourth quarter. But it was his tenacious defense that stood out the most to Redick.

“So he’s got a background running cross country, so he’s in unbelievable shape at all times,” Redick said of Olivari.

Quincy Olivari’s Cross Country Running Background

According to Olivari, running became a shared bond with his father.

“My father, when I was 12 years old, we started running with a group around Atlanta,” Olivari told reporters after the game. “And around that time, I just noticed that came easy to me. It was fun because I was able to run around downtown Atlanta and see all the beautiful buildings.”

It became an every Sunday bonding for the father and son.

“And next thing you know, it correlated directly with basketball,” Olivari said.

Redick revealed that Olivari won nearly every run the Lakers did in August and September and registered the highest score in almost all shooting drills.

Olivari said his late AAU coach’s words stuck with him.

“He always said that in order to get a job here in the NBA, I have to be the most in shape,” Olivari said. “And that was something I took pride in.”

So Redick was not the most surprised when Olivari picked up the Bucks’ opposing guard full court with such consistency and energy.

“He takes the game very seriously,” Redick said. “He’s a player who I talk about care factor, a player who has a care factor for doing it the right way and wanting to execute whatever vision you give him. I’m excited that he’s in our program. I really am. We look at him as a coaching staff in very high regard.”

Quincy Olivari’s 4th Quarter Heroics

Olivari subbed Bronny James with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter and the Lakers trailing 89-74.

The undrafted guard quickly made his presence felt with back-to-back rebounds and a 3-pointer that ignited the Lakers’ 20-0 run. His stepback 3-pointer tied the game 89-89 with 5:39 left and the whole Lakers bench up on their feet.

Another 3-pointer from Olivari with 4:56 left capped the Lakers’ 20-point explosion as they grabbed a 94-89 lead.

“He lit a fire for us,” Redick said.

The 23-year-old rookie signed a non-guaranteed training camp deal with the Lakers after the NBA Summer League.

On top of trying to earn a guaranteed contract in the NBA, Olivari wanted to win the game for Redick, who served as one of his basketball inspirations when he was growing up.

“I grew up wanting to be just like JJ Redick,” Olivari said. “I am an Atlanta Hawks fan ’till I die. Growing up going to the highlight factory, I was always mad that Dwight Howard, Jameer Nelson and JJ Redick would come in and always beat the Hawks. But I always wanted a JJ Redick number seven jersey. Me and my dad. I have a picture in an Orlando Magic Jersey t-shirt of JJ Reddick.”

Olivari said he even had Redick’s “Better Shooting” videos and a photo of him at the back of a SLAM magazine.

“I just wanted to be just like him,” Olivari continued. “So to be out here and just after we had the energy, I just told myself, I want to be able to get him his first win, and to do that for him is amazing because he was one of the reasons I wanted to shoot the ball.”