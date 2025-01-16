Lakers Cut Ties With JJ Redick’s ‘Blueprint’ Player for Ex-Pelicans Big Man

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived fan favorite Quincy Olivari despite his impressive numbers in the G League, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

Olivari is expected to draw interest in free agency, Scotto added, after the 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 17.2 points on 40.6% from the 3-point line with 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Replacing Olivari in one of the three Lakers’ two-way slots is former New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported. The 6-foot-10 Jamison appeared in 16 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes off the bench.

Jemison went undrafted in 2023 after playing five years in college for the Clemson Tigers and his hometown team, the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers, where he earned All-Conference USA third-team and All-Defensive team honors during his final year.

Lakers Pivot After Missing on Nick Richards

Jemison joins fellow center Christian Koloko and forward Armel Traoré as the Lakers’ two-way players.

The latest development in the Lakers camp came after they missed out on Nick Richards, one of the centers on their radar.

Before the news of Olivari getting cut, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers’ Pacific Division rivals Phoenix Suns landed Richards in exchange for forward Josh Okogie and three second-round picks (2026 via Denver, 2031 via Denver and Phoenix’s own in 2031). The Charlotte Hornets also sent a 2025 second-round pick (via Denver) to the Suns in addition to Richards.

JJ Redick Once Dubbed Quincy Olivary ‘The Blueprint’

Olivari endeared himself to the Lakers fan base during his short stint with the team.

His rise began in the preseason play when he led the Lakers to a come-from-behind 107-102 preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks on October 10, 2024.

Olivari scored 11 points and added five rebounds with two assists and without a single turnover, leading the Lakers’ frenetic 20-0 run in the fourth quarter to storm back from an 89-74 deficit.

That performance earned him a great compliment from Lakers coach JJ Redick.

“Quincy just completely changed the game,” Redick told reporters at the time. “And to me, and I told our guys this after, what he did is the blueprint for what we’re asking for a few of our players in terms of just picking up full court, being disruptive, taking time off the shot clock.

“I thought he just executed exactly what we want from someone in his position. And we’ve challenged a number of guys, and they’ve done it well to varying degrees but haven’t seen it executed that well until tonight with Quincy.”

Redick was beaming with excitement for Olivari.

“He takes the game very seriously,” Redick said. “He’s a player who, I talk about care factor, he’s a player who has a care factor for doing it the right way and wanting to execute whatever vision you give him. I’m excited that he’s in our program, I really am. We look at him as a coaching staff in very high regard.”

Despite those big words from Redick and Olivari’s big-time preseason performances, they were not enough to crack the Lakers’ rotation. Though it earned Olivari a two-way contract, bumping off center Colin Castleton. Now, the Lakers are waiving him to get another center.