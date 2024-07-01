Miami Heat Could Bring Back 35-Year-Old Veteran: Report

The opening of the NBA offseason has been relatively quiet for the Miami Heat. Perhaps a bit too quiet. The team brought back forward Kevin Love and lost free-agent guard Delon Wright to the Bucks. Neither move was earth-shattering, and given the way the rest of the Eastern Conference has shaped up, there is some concern about how far back from the top of the conference the Heat have slid.

The loss of Wright, though, could mean an opportunity for incumbent point guard Patty Mills to stick around on a low-cost deal.

That’s the view from beat reporter Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. After Wright’s departure, Winderman wrote on Twitter/X: “So Delon Wright turned into a short-term rental for Heat. Patty Mills remains a Heat option at point. No true point guard on current Heat roster.”

And in the Miami Herald, reporters Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang wrote, “The Heat will need to find another veteran backup point guard either with a minimum contract or via the trade market. Patty Mills remains an incumbent Heat option among free agents.”

Patty Mills Hoping to Return

As things stand, the Heat would likely use Terry Rozier as the starter at point guard. Rozier can play off the ball, and frequently has done so in his career, but at 6-foot-1, the point is his primary position.

Mills, who is 35 and has played pro ball for 15 years, is a serviceable backup, having signed with the Heat on a minimum contract after he was waived by the Hawks last year. He averaged 5.8 points in 13 games in Miami, and averaged 6.0 points in three playoff games.

Mills addressed a possible return to the Miami Heat last month.

“I’ve really appreciated my time here at the Heat and have really come to understand what this organization is really about and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, as well as learning a lot of things at the same time,” Mills said, via the Miami Herald.

Mills will represent Australia in this year’s Paris Olympics and is not planning to retire.

“I take really good care of myself and my body,” said Mills. “The plan is to continue to play until the wheels fall off is how I see it. I’m feeling really good. This preparation that I’ve had now has been one of the best that I’ve probably ever had. I still got some more things to achieve.”

Miami Heat in Danger of Falling Behind East Contenders

As for the Heat, an offseason built around keeping Love and Mills would hardly trigger much excitement, especially as other top teams in the East have made major moves.

The Celtics will remain the favorites for next season, but the Knicks have improved with their trade for Nets forward Mikal Bridges. The Sixers have gotten better, too, as they brought in Paul George to join Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. And in Orlando, the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should help the Magic take a step forward.

There’s still much to be done. The trade market could see the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Brandon Ingram, Lauri Markkanen and more be moved, and the Heat would have the chance to make some hay with a major blockbuster trade.

But so far, the Heat have been relatively quiet—while their competition has not.