Draymond Green Calls Out Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Sit Down and Guard’

The New York Knicks overcame the Denver Nuggets 122-112 on Wednesday, Jan. 29. As expected, the big-man battle between Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t disappoint.

However, it would appear that Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors wasn’t impressed with how Towns’ was instructed to guard Jokic. The four-time NBA champion shared his thoughts via X during the game.

“KAT in a full front on Joker,” Green posted to X. “… even if you win the game it don’t matter. You will never hold the respect from an opponent to win at the highest level… pride must make you sit down and guard, even if you give up 40… Winning is a mindset, and in order to win a championship…You have to win the mental edge… that’s why only a few guys per era win all the championships… They understand that Thing.”

‘Fronting the post’ is a term for when a defensive player positions himself between a post-scoring threat and the ball-handler. A ‘full front’ is when the defender’s entire body is in front of the posted-up player.

The aim is to deny a post-entry pass and limit the touches the offensive player gets in or around the paint. Of course, the risk is always that a pass will come over the top or that the offensive player will back-cut his defender.

Nevertheless, Towns’ strategy on Jokic appears to have paid off. The three-time MVP ended the night with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jokic shot 6-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep. Such an uncharacteristically subdued performance is proof that Towns’ strategy paid dividends, even if Green wasn’t a fan of the approach.

Knicks Close The Gap on Boston Celtics

The Knicks have been sitting as the third seed in the Eastern Conference for the majority of the season. The Cleveland Cavaliers‘ hot start to the season saw them take control of the first seed, while the Boston Celtics have been stuck in second for months.

However, Boston’s inconsistencies, coupled with the Knicks’ recent surge, have seen Tom Thibodeau’s team close the gap. New York is now one win behind the Celtics for the second seed. If both teams keep trending in their current direction, the Knicks could potentially enter the All-Star break sitting second in their conference.

Towns’ addition has been a big part of the Knicks’ success this season. The veteran big man is averaging 24.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 54% shooting from the field and 43.2% shooting from three-point range.

Knicks Could Pair Towns With Mitchell Robinson

According to a Dec. 2 report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Thibodeau is interested in pairing Towns with Mitchell Robinson once he returns from injury. Towns had a successful stretch as part of a double-big lineup, playing next to Rudy Gobert. In fact, he helped the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the Western Conference Finals last season while playing as the floor-spacing big in a two-center lineup.

“Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is owed $14.32 million this season and $12.95 next season. Precious Achiuwa is on an expiring $6 million deal,” Scotto wrote. “Combining both salaries would give the Knicks a chance to theoretically acquire another player in the $20 million range if there’s a fit. With that said, however, the Knicks believe Robinson can help anchor their interior defense when he returns and can play alongside Towns, who’d slide over to power forward.”

Robinson hasn’t played for the Knicks this season. The 7-foot rim-runner has been recovering from injury. His fit next to Towns is logical. However, the Knicks may choose to keep Towns as a lone center. His floor spacing has been pivotal to New Yorks’ recent success. Still, having the option of a double-big lineup makes the Knicks more unpredictable.

New York is a legitimate contender for a championship this season. Green’s criticism of Towns’ defensive style is unlikely to change Thibodeau’s approach, not while the team keeps winning, at least.