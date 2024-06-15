Isaiah Hartenstein Predicted to Leave Knicks for $60 Million Deal

Following a second-straight Eastern Conference Semifinals berth, the New York Knicks are back at the drawing board. They face multiple free agent decisions, including starting center Isaiah Hartenstein.

The six-year center has been vocal about a desire to stay in the Big Apple. But multiple teams will have the cap space to offer him significantly more money than New York can.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicts that’s exactly what will happen this summer. He predicts Hartenstein will sign a three-year, $60-million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“The franchise will hit free agency with approximately $33 million in cap space, probably to add size that can play with or behind center Chet Holmgren,” Pincus wrote on June 14. “Pencil in Isaiah Hartenstein of the New York Knicks.”

Pincus notes the Knicks will be limited to an offer of $16.2 million annually for Hartenstein.

“Hartenstein, 26, was a significant part of the Knicks’ postseason run as injuries decimated the team (Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, etc.),” Pincus added. “New York is limited to a starting offer of $16.2 million via his early Bird rights, an amount the Thunder can comfortably exceed.”

The injury to Mitchell Robinson pushed Hartenstein into the Knicks’ starting lineup.

He emerged as a top two-way center, averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals in the regular season.

Thunder Interest in Hartenstein is Well Reported

Hartenstein being mentioned with the Thunder isn’t news. Oklahoma City is consistently mentioned in connection with the big man.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that they’re viewed as the “top threat,” to sign him away from New York this summer.

“The Thunder is viewed by NBA sources as the top threat to pry Hartenstein away from the Knicks in free agency. After finishing atop the Western Conference with 57 wins in the regular season, Oklahoma City can make a stronger bid for Hartenstein than the Knicks,” Bondy wrote in a June 10 column.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the same on May 31.

“So, which team could attempt to pry Hartenstein free?” Fischer wrote. “Oklahoma City has been the potential destination most mentioned by team executives after rebounding woes plagued the Thunder during their second-round defeat to the Mavericks.”

Whether the Thunder will pursue a rim protector or not remains unclear.

Chet Holmgren played 100% of his minutes at center last season, according to Basketball Reference. That would mean putting him in an entirely different position over one offseason.

Whatever they decide, the looming threat of them signing Hartenstein will hang over New York’s negotiations.

Hartenstein to Scotto: ‘I Love It Here’

In an April 5 interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Hartenstein didn’t sound like someone who’s looking to depart New York.

He also acknowledged the margin for error, and what the business aspect of the sport could mean for his Knicks future.

“I’m focused on what I’m doing right now,” Hartenstein told Scotto. “I know I’ve put myself in a great position to get a little upgrade. Right now, I’m focused on the Knicks. I love it here, and hopefully, we’ll figure something out, but at the end of the day, business is business.”

But when asked if he’d stay in New York, provided they matched any offer he received, Hartenstein was absolute in his answer.

“Yes.”

He and the Knicks can begin negotiating a new deal the day following the NBA Finals. It could be as early as June 14, or as late as June 23.

Universal conversations between teams and players won’t begin until June 30.

Regardless of when it is, trust that Leon Rose and the New York front office will be there with a competitive offer waiting.

The rest is up to Hartenstein himself.