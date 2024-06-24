Josh Hart Sends 3-Word Message on Pelicans’ Free Agent

With the 2024 NBA Draft approaching, free agency is right around the corner. The New York Knicks are looking to improve their first 50-win roster since 2012-2013.

Josh Hart has seemingly cast his vote on a potential addition to the team.

Or at the very least, he’s letting other teams know what they would be getting in New Orleans Pelicans‘ forward Naji Marshall.

Because in response to a report that the Pelicans are prepared to lose Marshall in free agency, Hart tweeted “He a dawg.”

Marshall is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’s coming off of his fourth NBA season, and averaged 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Marshall is a career 31-percent three-point shooter.

The Knicks’ primary means of adding free agents, from a financial perspective, will be the mid-level exception. But does Marshall fit the bill of what New York’s roster lacks?

Knicks Need Backup Ball Handling

Addressing the bench should be a primary concern for the Knicks this summer.

While injury pushed a number of backup players into starting roles in the playoffs, balancing the bench and starter’s workloads during the regular season should help extend next season’s postseason run.

Beyond that, New York parted with backup point guard Immanuel Quickley in their midseason trade for OG Anunoby. Miles McBride was left to assume backup point guard duties, but never flashed the same initiating chops.

According to Cleaning the Glass, New York was outscored by 33.7 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs with Brunson off the floor.

They scored 114 points per, which ranks in the 53rd percentile.

On the flip side, with Brunson on the floor, the Knicks outscored opponents by 1.5 points per, and the offense put up 121.1 points per. That’s good for the 86th percentile.

Marshall is a three-and-d wing. He’s not the answer to their playmaking woes.

New York’s Center Position is Up in Air

Elsewhere, the Knicks need to come to terms with their center rotation.

Isaiah Hartenstein is an unrestricted free agent. Mitchell Robinson is coming off of a season where he missed 50 games with injury. And former second-round pick Jericho Sims has look unplayable at times.

Robinson’s 50-game absence with a left ankle injury pushed him out of the starting lineup this season. Hartenstein proved a better two-way threat and overall fit for the Knicks’ offense.

He averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. SNY’s Ian Begley stressed an optimism that Hartenstein will re-sign in New York.

“One note on Hartenstein: I would still guess that Hartenstein returns to New York if he’s deciding between a Knicks offer and an offer that’s a bit higher,” Begley wrote on June 23.

But Michael Scotto of HoopsHype says that his return could open the door for a Robinson trade.

“If the Knicks re-sign Hartenstein and [OG] Anunoby costs more than $35 million per year,” Scotto wrote on June 24. “Some around the league believe center Mitchell Robinson could be traded to help New York maintain future payroll flexibility.”

The longest tenured Knick finished his sixth-year with the team averaging 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

Marshall is a capable rebounder, but he’s not big enough to man the center spot. He’d make a nice addition in New York, but shouldn’t be prioritized. Even with Hart’s recommendation.