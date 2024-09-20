Major Julius Randle Update Ahead of Knicks Training Camp

With only 11 days left before the NBA training camp begins, New York Knicks‘ three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle remains the team’s biggest question mark, not only for his lack of contract extension but also his health status.

According to ESPN’s Chris Herring, the 29-year-old Randle “said his recovery is going well, and he’s expected to be ready to play by or near the start of the season.”

A clearer picture of where Randle is in his recovery path will be known on the Knicks Media Day on September 30 before they depart for Charleston, South Carolina, for their training camp.

Randle has been inactive since dislocating his right shoulder on January 17 against the Miami Heat.

The two-time All-NBA forward did not get surgery until April as he held hopes of coming back from the injury in the postseason with only rehab.

Knicks Optimistic of Their Chances With Julius Randle’s Impending Return

With Randle out of the lineup, the Knicks still managed to reach the second round of the NBA playoffs. But they lost steam against the Indiana Pacers after leading 2-1 and 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semis.

More injuries — Mitchell Robinson going out with a lingering knee injury after the first round and Jalen Brunson fracturing his left hand in Game Seven against the Pacers — derailed the Knicks’ playoff run.

There is a strong belief that the Knicks could have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals if they were healthy. It’s one of the major factors why they went all-in on Mikal Bridges, giving up five first-round picks.

The Knicks are hoping Randle’s return, along with the addition of Bridges, will finally get them over the hump in the East. Their 12-2 record with Randle, OG Anunoby and Brunson in the lineup in January is a source of optimism for the Knicks.

Julius Randle Not Expected to Get Extended This Offseason

ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks said they did not anticipate a Randle extension this offseason because the Knicks are in a tricky spot in trying to navigate the new restrictive collective bargaining agreement.

But Marks said the Knicks could avoid dipping into the second apron with one interesting move, that is, if Randle would agree to it.

“It’s either going to be in New York on an extension or maybe a new contract, or maybe it’s what Josh Hart did, where you’re opting into that deal, and you’d have to do this by October 21,” Marks said September 9 on the “The Lowe Post” podcast. “[Randle opts in, and then you extend off that where you get a little more breathing room next year when some of these numbers (OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson’s contracts) start to go, and then the Randle number doesn’t kick in until 2026-27. So maybe that makes a little bit more sense as far as how this plays out here.”

In that scenario, Randle could tuck in an additional three years worth a maximum of $140.3 million if he opted into his $30.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season. If Randle agreed, he would be leaving more than $100 million in potential earnings.

Randle will be eligible for a five-year deal worth more than $300 million in free agency next offseason, according to Forbes.