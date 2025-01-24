Knicks Duo Shatters Decades-Old Franchise Record

The New York Knicks have reached a historic milestone in the 2024-25 NBA season, as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have been named starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. For the first time since 1975, the Knicks have two players starting in the prestigious event, with Brunson and Towns following in the footsteps of Knicks legends Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Earl Monroe.

The selections of Brunson and Towns highlights the resurgence of the Knicks as one of the league’s best teams. With Towns currently fifth in MVP Rankings and Brunson’s leadership, the Knicks have all the pieces to make a deep playoff run.

In the Company of Legends

The Knicks have a storied history, with iconic players and memorable moments that define the franchise. However, having multiple All-Star starters has been a rare feat. The last time the Knicks achieved this milestone was in 1975, when Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Earl Monroe started together in the All-Star Game during the team’s golden era.

Since that time, the Knicks have had standout All-Star representatives, including Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony, and Allan Houston. But they have never had two starters in the same year. This season’s recognition of Brunson and Towns underscores the team’s re-emergence as a dominant force in the league.

All-Star Duo Shines Bright

Jalen Brunson, now in his third season with the Knicks, has continued to elevate his game to an elite level. Known for his leadership and scoring prowess, Brunson is averaging 26 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds per game this season. His ability to deliver in clutch situations and orchestrate the offense has been a driving force behind the Knicks’ success.

Karl-Anthony Towns, acquired in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, has wasted no time making an impact in New York. Towns is averaging 25 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, showcasing his versatility as both a scorer and a defender. His ability to dominate in the post and stretch the floor with his shooting has added a new dimension to the Knicks’ offense.

Together, Brunson and Towns have formed one of the NBA’s most formidable duos, leading the Knicks to a strong start this season.

The Game Has Changed in ’25

This year’s NBA All-Star Game will feature a brand-new format designed to add excitement and intrigue. Instead of the traditional East vs. West format or captains selecting teams, the 2025 event will feature a four-team tournament.

Three teams will be drafted by general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. They will select from a pool of 24 All-Stars, including 10 starters and 14 reserves. The fourth team will consist of the winners of the Rising Stars Tournament, featuring first- and second-year players along with G-League talent. WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as the honorary GM for this team.

Each game in the tournament will be played to a 40-point target score, including the semifinals and finals. This new format ensures a fast-paced and highly competitive environment, as teams race to hit the target score.

A Resurgence in the Garden

The selections of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns as All-Star starters reflect the Knicks’ steady rise over the past several seasons. With three playoff appearances in the last four years, the team has become a consistent force in the Eastern Conference.

For the Knicks, this All-Star milestone signals more than individual success—it represents the growth of a franchise that’s built to compete for years to come.