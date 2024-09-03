Knicks All-Star Labeled ‘Extraordinarily Tradeable’ By Insider

The New York Knicks and Julius Randle have spent five seasons together. But with extension talks seemingly tabled, pessimism is mounting that he’ll continue his career in the Big Apple.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst added some gasoline to the already-burning fire on an episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

In discussing his contract situation with Bobby Marks and Tim Bontempts, Windhorst argued that Randle is worth more than his current contract.

“A very attractive, $29 million this year,” Windhorst said on the August 30 episode. “His player option for next year is $31 million. His value, if he’s 100%, is more than that. There is no reason why, if he’s playing at the top of his game, why he shouldn’t consider opting out of that.”

And furthermore, Windhorst called Randle “extraordinarily tradable,” given his current pay scale.

“Because of that $29 million salary, he’s extraordinarily tradable,” Windhorst continued. “And, the Knicks still do have a couple of extra first-round, not extra there’s no extra anymore, but the Knicks do still have a couple of first-round picks they can move.”

Randle is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA recipient. He averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists last year.

But his season was cut short after 46 games due to season-ending shoulder surgery. In not agreeing to an extension prior to next season’s start, he’s taking what is likely an advised gamble on his value when healthy.

There Are Questions About Randle’s Roster Fit

After going all-in on a trade for Mikal Bridges and extending OG Anunoby, New York is home to a very crowded forward rotation.

Randle’s fit amongst the trio is undetermined, albeit secure given his history with Jalen Brunson and the team.

But unless head coach Tom Thibodeau is willing to utilize the three-time All-Star at the center spot in closing minutes, one of the three is going to have to watch crunch time from the bench.

According to Cleaning the Glass, Randle only played .008% of his 3288 possessions at center last season. That number doesn’t incite optimism that he’ll do so even more next year.

But perhaps the newest Knicks’ additions — along with the loss of starting center Isaiah Hartenstein — will force Thibs’ hand.

If not, the decision to extend (for both New York and Randle) will evolve into a search for a midseason trade partner. Or, if both parties are amenable to it, a sign-and-trade partner next summer.

Randle Trade is New York’s Best Chance at Center Upgrade

A starting center upgrade would launch the Knicks into NBA Finals conversations.

According to Fox Sports’ Craig Carton, Anthony Davis is the apple of the front office’s eyes. On the June 24 episode of FS1’s “The Carton Show,” he said that if New York could add anyone, it would be the Los Angeles Lakers star.

“The New York Knicks, if they could make it happen, and figure it out, would like to add Anthony Davis to the roster,” Carton said. “That’s the guy they want more than any other player in the league.”

But in order to do that, New York would have to include Randle’s salary, amongst others. Without it, there is no deal. So if things start slow in Los Angeles next season, and the Knicks are ready to move on from Randle, look for rumors to resurface.

The attractiveness of his $29 million salary — and subsequent $31 million option — doesn’t have to be exclusive to other teams. New York can utilize it too, should they find a star center worth taking a blockbuster swing.