Knicks Trade Pitch Lands Defensive Ace In a Steal

Sharpshooting big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been nothing short of sensational for the Knicks on offense, but his defense still leaves a lot to be desired. After the first 26 games, the Knicks ranked No. 13 in paint points allowed (47.4) and 16th in defensive rating, in most part due to Towns’ deficiencies as a rim protector.

Furthermore, the Knicks ranked dead-last in bench points, with Tom Thibodeau’s team managing only 20.4 points per night from its second unit.

In light of these struggles, Sports Illustrated’s Jed Katz proposed a trade that would see the Knicks acquire Toumani Camara from the Portland Trail Blazers, a fourth-year player from Belgium who has grown leaps and bounds as a 3-and-D wing.

Knicks would receive: Toumani Camara

Trail Blazers would receive: Jericho Sims, 2026 second-round pick (via GSW), 2027 second-round pick (via MIN)

How Camara Can Help the Knicks

Through the first 26 games, Camara averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals for Portland while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.9% from deep. Camara could potentially fit into a backup role behind OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, with the versatility to play small-ball five in certain lineups.

Katz explained why Camara, a young player making gradual improvements, would thrive under Thibodeau’s system in New York.

“One player that makes sense for the Knicks is Toumani Camara of the Portland Trail Blazers,” Katz wrote. “Camara, just 24 years old, has already made a name for himself as a solid offensive player and a reliable defender for a rebuilding franchise.”

“The trade would force the Knicks to give Precious Achiuwa and Ariel Hukporti more minutes at center before Robinson returns, but seeing as how Sims has fallen out of the rotation recently, it doesn’t hurt the Knicks. In the long run, the move could pay off by completing the bench from one to five. McBride, Payne, Camara, Achiuwa, and Robinson form a solid ‘next-five’ in the rotation.”

Jericho Sims Has Trade Value: Insider

The upside to the trade is Jericho Sims, averaging 12.5 minutes per game, would be the only rotational player the Knicks would have to part with. According to the Sims is widely coveted around the league and could prove to be an invaluable Knicks trade asset ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

“Jericho Sims, who, according to sources, has garnered some interest in the trade market, has seen his playing time decrease amid a quick Thibodeau hook,” Bondy wrote on December 16.

While the idea of acquiring a player like Camara is intriguing, Bondy’s report noted the Knicks have their eyes set on acquiring a backup big man to play behind Towns, or one that could be traded in place of injury-prone Mitchell Robinson. Among the backup bigs available on the market ahead of the deadline, Bondy listed the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic, the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, the Sixers’ Andre Drummond, the Hornets’ Nick Richards, Mark Williams, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Wizards’ Jonas Valanciunas.

Portland’s Robert Williams III, the Pelicans’ Daniel Theis and Utah’s Walker Kessler are also said to be available for the right price, per Bondy.

“People around the NBA expect the Nets to unload their veterans — including Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith — and the Pelicans to try to recoup assets for Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones,” added the report.