Proposed Knicks Trade Lands Marcus Smart

Entering the 2024-25 NBA season, the Knicks were apparently not done bolstering their roster built around star guard Jalen Brunson. On October 4, Knicks beat writer Kris Pursiainen reported that the Leon Rose-led front office had held “internal discussions” to acquire Marcus Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, from the Grizzlies.

“The New York Knicks have had internal discussions about a potential deal for Marcus Smart per sources familiar with the situation,” Pursiainen wrote on X. “NYK has had rumored interest in Smart before. No deal is imminent but several sources indicated the Knicks are willing to be active on the market.”

In light of the report, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World proposed a trade that would send Smart to the Knicks.

Knicks would get: Smart

Grizzlies would get: Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, 2025 Second-Round Pick (DET)

Bitar argued that Smart could be “the final piece to fit Tom Thibodeau’s coaching puzzle” after the franchise acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in a pair of blockbuster trades in the 2024 offseason.

“The Knicks have prided themselves on being a defensively strong unit under coach Tom Thibodeau, and Smart fits that mold perfectly,” Biltar wrote on October 8. “Smart is known for his versatility, having averaged 1.6 steals per game throughout his career and guarding multiple positions effectively. ”

Should Grizzlies Move On From Smart?

Smart — who landed in Memphis from Boston as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2023 — played only 20 games in the 2023-24 season due to various injuries. That number marked his fewest in a season since he arrived in the league in 2014-15.

While Smart has the versatility to play both guard positions, the Grizzlies could potentially run into issues playing a three-guard lineup of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Smart. As such, the Grizzlies could be inclined to trading Smart at some juncture, especially if dealt an attractive offer.

“For the Memphis Grizzlies, moving on from Marcus Smart provides an opportunity to further build around their franchise player, Ja Morant,” wrote Biltar. “While Smart’s leadership and defense were valuable, the Grizzlies need to refocus on maximizing Morant’s talents, especially after a turbulent 2023-24 season marked by Morant’s suspension and injuries.”

Biltar further argued that McBride and Kolek could be interesting additions to the Grizzlies’ thin bench rotation.

“McBride, though still developing, has shown flashes of being a solid two-way player, while Kolek, a highly regarded prospect, brings playmaking potential,” her wrote.

Will Knicks Trade Mitchell Robinson?

With the acquisition of Towns and the re-signing of Precious Achiuwa, the Knicks have a solid center rotation in place for the 2024-25 season. As such, the future of the injury-prone Robinson has become increasingly uncertain. Knicks beat writer Pursiainen reported on September 28 that the Knicks were “receiving and taking calls” on trades surrounding Robinson, their longest-tenured player whom they drafted in 2018.

Even if the Knicks were unable to find a new home for Robinson, the shot-blocking big man is unlikely to suit up at the start of the season, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Robinson, who played just 31 games last season with severe ankle issues, aggravated his injury during the Knicks’ first-round playoff series against the Sixers. He would undergo surgery in the 2024 offseason, delaying his return to the court.

The Knicks made clear during the 2024 offseason that they were all-in on chasing a championship coming off their most successful campaign since 1999-00. As such, it shouldn’t shock anyone if they swung for the fences and landed Smart at some point before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.