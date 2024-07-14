6-Time All-Star Publicly Claims Knicks ‘Didn’t Want Me’

The New York Knicks formed a four-player core of Villanova alumni when they acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. Kyle Lowry, who has his Wildcats jersey retired, says he didn’t get an invite.

Partaking in the American Century Championship golf tournament in Stateline, Nevada, the six-time All-Star was introduced by an announcer listing his Villanova accolades.

“They didn’t want me” Kyle Lowry did not get an invite to join the Villanova Knicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/mEmnkoxyEM — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 14, 2024

At the tail end, a jab form the announcer that he didn’t join the “Villanova Knicks” this summer. “They didn’t want me,” Lowry yelled back to the Lake Tahoe crowd.

Lowry entered the summer an unrestricted free agent, after finishing the 2023-2024 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

He opted to return to the club on a one-year deal. Shams Charania was first with reports.

Free agent guard Kyle Lowry has agreed to a deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/E22rLJOiyh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 11, 2024

Lowry averaged 8 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 23 regular-season appearances with Philadelphia last year.

Katz: Lowry Was ‘On Knicks’ List’ in 2023

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that New York was in play for Lowry last season before he signed with the 76ers.

“Lowry was on the Knicks’ list after a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets last winter, according to league sources,” Katz wrote on June 11. “Though he eventually signed with the 76ers.”

Charlotte bought out Lowry after receiving a future first-round pick as incentive to acquire him from the Miami Heat.

He subsequently signed with the 76ers for the rest of the season and $2.8 million.

But not without a nudge from Josh Hart, who admitted to recruiting Lowry once he entered free agency midseason.

“Yeah, I texted his (expletive),” Hart told CBS Sports on March 18. “I told him, ‘Pull up.’ Told him, ‘(expletive) with us.’ But obviously that didn’t happen, so (expletive) him.”

After being eliminated by New York in first round of the playoffs, Lowry paid respects to his fellow Villanova alumni.

“You gotta tip your hat to those Villanova kids,” Lowry told reporters on May 3. “They did their job in this series. As a fellow Wildcat, I’m proud of them and I have big love for those guys.”

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Committed to Each Other

Jalen Brunson has played just 145 regular-season games over two seasons in a Knicks uniform.

Yet his commitment to the franchise is nearly unrivaled across the league. And obviously, the feeling is mutual.

In an “unprecedented” move, Brunson and New York agreed on a four-year, $156.5 million extension on July 12.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports.

In deciding to sign his extension this summer, as opposed to next year, Brunson is leaving $113 million on the table according to Wojnarowski.

“The deal, which begins in 2025-26 and will cost Brunson $37.1 million over the next three years, comes with a fourth-year player option, [Sam] Rose said, and that would set up Brunson to recoup the $113 million on a four-year, $323 million maximum extension in 2028 or a new five-year, $418 million deal in 2029,” Wojnarowski wrote on July 12.

The assembly of his former college teammates is evidence of the Knicks’ belief in Brunson. And that belief has earned them the trust of a player who’s ascended into superstardom since arriving in the Big Apple.

Hart was acquired at the trade deadline in Brunson’s first year with the team. Donte DiVincenzo signed in free agency the following summer. And of course, they traded for Bridges on June 25.

That’s what empowering your superstar player looks like. Whether or not it was necessary is irrelevant. Brunson and the Knicks are lifting each other up year over year, and will continue to do so in the years to come.

“Nova York” started off as a joke. But even without the addition of Lowry, it has become one of the better business models in the NBA.