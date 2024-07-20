Knicks Urged to Sign Former Starter as Isaiah Hartenstein Replacement

With the Knicks continuing to weigh their options in looking for a big guy to replace departed center Isaiah Hartenstein, the possibility of a trade is looking increasingly remote. The Knicks could move guard Miles McBride (perhaps with a first-round draft pick) to bring in a low-salaried option like Nick Richards or Walker Kessler, but more likely, they’re going to sign a minimum-contract player.

While Precious Achiuwa, acquired from Toronto in the deal for OG Anunoby, remains the most likely option to fill the role, one name that has been mostly dormant here in free agency was raised by an Eastern Conference executive: Former Heat center Omer Yurtseven, who was let go by the Jazz at the start of free agency in late June.

“For what they need, he might be a really good fit,” the exec said. “His defense has always been a question mark, but they did a good job with Hartenstein on that and I think they could get there with him. Omer, when we have seen him, very active on the glass, a pretty good scorer, and if you want someone you can bring off the bench and be a contrast to what you get with (Mitchell) Robinson, I think you’d have to consider him.”

Omer Yurtseven Had a Brief Stellar Run in Miami

The Knicks could, at least, give Yurtseven a look on a non-guaranteed deal, giving him the chance to win a job in training camp and giving the team the flexibility to let him go during the season if he does not pan out. He is probably on his last chance to stick in the NBA.

That’s a bit of a surprise for Yurtseven, who made a splash early in his NBA career filling in for Bam Adebayo when he was injured with the Heat in 2021. Yurtseven was signed by the Heat as a free agent that offseason, and wound up averaging 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds on the year.

But for a stretch, from mid-December to mid-January, Yurtseven averaged 11.6 points and 13.4 rebounds, with 2.2 assists and 54.1% shooting and seemed to announce his arrival in the league. But he suffered an ankle injury and was dropped from the rotation even when he was healthy.

The Heat had big plans for Yurtseven in Year 2, with Erik Spoelstra tinkering in training camp with the idea of starting Yurtseven alongside Adebayo. But he eventually scrapped the idea, and Yurtseven wound up Year 2 of his career injured again and playing only nine games.

He played 48 games for the Jazz last year, including 12 starts.

Knicks Could Take a Worthy Gamble

Again, the Knicks would only have to look at Yurtseven as a low-risk gamble, signed on the cheap with an easy out if they want the roster spot. Defense is the issue, but in terms of production, Yurtseven has done well.

He has averaged 15.1 points and 14.2 rebounds on a per-36-minute basis. That could make him a bargain find.

“Sometimes it takes a little while to figure things out, but he is the kind of guy who could be a diamond in the rough,” the exec said. “I think what they are asking for their big guys to do, he could fit there behind Robinson. He bounced around but so did Hartenstein, remember.”