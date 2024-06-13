Knicks ‘Made Headway’ in Trade Talks for 2-Time All-Star Before OG Anunoby: Report

The New York Knicks targeted two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam before they landed on OG Anunoby, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“I know that the Knicks did have conversations with Toronto on Siakam before they executed the OG deal,” Begley said in his SNY’s mailbag on June 12, replying to a fan who asked why the Knicks did not go after Siakam when he and Anunoby were both available. “Many teams talked to Toronto about both OG and Siakam. The Knicks were one of them.

And actually, a couple of opposing teams thought that the Knicks had made some headway on those discussions but obviously, they didn’t get to the finish line there as far as what they were willing to offer versus what Indiana was willing to offer.”

The Indiana Pacers eventually landed Siakam in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr., Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks.

On the other hand, the Knicks acquired Anunoby, along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and a 2024 second-round pick.

Begley said the Knicks “felt OG was a very good fit.”

“And if he’s healthy throughout the season, I’m sure the Knicks would have been in a better place than they were at the end of the year, especially in the postseason. I think they’re probably in the Eastern Conference Finals with a healthy Anunoby,” Begley added.

The Knicks were 26-6, including the playoffs, with Anunoby in the lineup.

“So they kind of proved to be true that Anunoby was a good fit for them,” Begley said.

Pascal Siakam a Difference-Maker in Knicks-Pacers Series

With Anunoby sidelined by a hamstring injury in their second-round matchup, Siakam flourished against the Knicks.

“I’m sure you watched Siakam in that playoff series and he was great against the Knicks,” Begley said. “I think he was one of the keys to [Pacers] winning the series. So it’s a fair question. Knicks did have contact with Toronto on Siakam, but I don’t know exactly how far down the road they got.”

Siakam turned out to be a difference-maker for the Pacers, whose franchise star Tyrese Haliburton was limited by his ailing back.

The 6-foot-8 Siakam averaged 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in seven games against the Knicks. He shot 52.8% from the field and 40% from the 3-point range as his championship experience led the Pacers’ comeback against the Knicks from a 2-1 and 3-2 series deficits.

Anunoby tried to play through his hamstring injury in Game 7 but it was clear he couldn’t move and coach Tom Thibodeau pulled him with 7:19 left in the first quarter.

What Pascal Siakam Pursuit Meant for the Knicks?

It is fair to wonder if the Knicks’ reported pursuit of Siakam meant Julius Randle is no longer part of their long-term future even before his season-ending shoulder injury.

Siakam plays the same position as Randle.

Randle is extension-eligible this offseason.

Beginning August 3, the Knicks can offer him a maximum of a four-year, $181.5 million extension if the option is declined, or a three-year $140.3 million extension if he opts in, per ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on May 20, that teams are monitoring Randle’s situation.

“Teams are monitoring the situation for sure because of how [the Knicks] handle that extension situation — if that is a conversation, what transpires I think that will be interesting because when you think about movable assets salaries, obviously Julius Randle has got the number if you are to make a big, big trade,” Charania said on “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV.