Suicide Note Found Next to Former Orlando Magic Player: ‘Call Anna’

Janis Timma of the Orlando Magic backs into the bench as teammate Jalen Suggs hugs him during their game against the Golden State Warriors during the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Shocking details have emerged surrounding the death of former Orlando Magic Summer League player Janis Timma.

The 32-year-old Latvian basketball star’s lifeless body was found “inside the entrance of a residential building in central Moscow,” the Russian state media reported early Tuesday, December 17, per The Moscow Times.

According to an unnamed official who spoke with the Russian state-run TASS news agency, Timma’s cause of death was suicide. Timma’s motive for committing suicide has yet to be established.

However, the Russian official also told TASS that “there was a phone lying next to the [Timma], which, according to preliminary data, contained his last wish before death.”

REN TV, a Russian free-to-air TV channel, reported details of the content of the phone found next to Timma’s lifeless body.

“They found him in a hostel. There was a telephone nearby, and on the screensaver was the phrase ‘call Anna’ and a telephone number,” a source told REN TV.

Timma’s ex-wife is Anna Sedokova, a Russian-Ukrainian pop star who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday, December 16.

They married in 2020 and their divorce, initiated by Sedokova, was finalized this year, according to Newsweek.

The 42-year-old Sedokova posted an emotional Instagram story following Timma’s death.

The Moscow Times reported that Sedokova, who was in tears, shared that “her life had been ‘hell’ in recent years and called on followers to help her shield the news of Timma’s death from her young children.”

According to The Moscow Times, Timma and Sedokova did not have children during their marriage. But the ex-couple has children from previous marriages.

Magic Mourn Former Player’s Untimely Death

The Magic released a statement on Timma’s death upon learning the tragic news.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Janis Timma, who was a member of Orlando’s Summer League team in 2021 and spent time with Lakeland (now Osceola) of the NBA G League in 2021-22.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and all that were close to him,” the statement read.

As a 29-year-old rookie in 2021 with blonde hair and an athletic body covered with tattoos, Timma became a fan-favorite in Las Vegas.

Play

Despite failing to earn an NBA contract, the Magic retained Timma for their G League team.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20 games for the Lakeland Magic (now Osceola Magic).

Janis Timma’s Checked Basketball Career

Timma had an extensive career in Europe, playing in Latvia, Greece, and Russia before and after trying his luck in the NBA.

According to Daily Mail UK, Timma recently faced backlash after he announced his plan to continue his professional basketball career in Russia, despite the ongoing war between the two countries.

The Memphis Grizzlies drafted Timma in the 2013 NBA draft with the 60th pick. But the Grizzlies stashed him away in Europe. The Magic acquired his draft rights in 2015 in exchange for point guard Luke Ridnour.

In the 2017 FIBA Eurobasket, Timma teamed up with Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis to help Latvia finish fifth. They shared starting frontcourt duties with the 6-foot-7 Timma averaging 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals, while Porzingis led them in scoring (23.6), rebounding (5.9) and blocks (1.9).

The Celtics star mourned the tragic death of his former national teammate on social media.