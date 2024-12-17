Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Wakes Up to Heartbreaking News: ‘Oh No’

Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics falls during a play.

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis woke up on Tuesday, December 17, to tragic news.

His former Latvian national teammate and ex-NBA G League player Janis Timma was found dead in Moscow after an apparent suicide, according to The Moscow Times, a Russian news outlet.

Porzingis was as stunned as everyone else in the basketball world.

“Oh no, please tell me that’s not true,” Porzingis wrote in Latvian in a deleted tweet on X.

“Human connection is the cornerstone of our mental health. Please look after each other. JT light sand ❤️@janis_timma,” Porzingis later added in a separate post on X, which was also deleted.

Porzingis also posted a photo of Timma on his Instagram story with the caption, “Rest in peace, JT!”

Eurobasket Frontcourt Partners

Porzingis and Timma played together for Latvia during the 2017 FIBA Eurobasket, where they placed fifth. They shared starting frontcourt duties with the 6-foot-7 Timma averaging 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals, while Porzingis led them in scoring (23.6), rebounding (5.9) and blocks (1.9).

The 32-year-old Timma was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2013 NBA draft with the 60th pick. He never saw action for the Grizzlies.

In 2015, the Grizzlies traded his rights to the Orlando Magic for point guard Luke Ridnour. Six years later, he played for the Magic Summer League team and instantly became a fan-favorite as a 29-year-old rookie with his blonde hair and an athletic body covered with tattoos. He failed to earn an NBA roster spot, but made it to the Orlando’s G League team.

Timma averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20 games for the Lakeland Magic (now Osceola Magic). He had an extensive career in Europe, playing for Latvia, Greece, and Russian teams.

Kristaps Porzingis Exits Celtics Win With Another Injury

Porzingis is again dealing with a lower-body injury after he exited in the second quarter of the Celtics’ 112-98 rout of the Washington Wizards on December 15.

The Celtic star scored 11 points in 11 minutes before he hobbled to the locker room with right heel pain. It was only Porzingis’ seventh game this season after recovering from an ankle injury in the last playoffs, which required surgery in the offseason.

Porzingis, however, downplayed his latest injury when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I banged up my heel a little bit in the first quarter early,” Porzingis told reporters. “Not early, but like, in the first quarter at some point. I kept on playing. It’s nothing major, honestly. More like a precautionary thing.

“In the second (quarter), when it started, it was pretty sensitive so I told the medical stuff and they just pulled me out of the game. I don’t think it’s anything major.”

The Celtics will not play until Thursday, December 19, against the Chicago Bulls at home. So Porzingis have four days to recover.

Porzingis is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks in 26.3 minutes for the Celtics, who are currently at second place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-5 record behind 23-4 Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics are 5-2 since Porzingis made his season debut on November 25.