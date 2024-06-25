Former No. 5 Pick Named as ‘Potential Option’ for Suns

The Phoenix Suns will go bargain bin shopping during free agency. Since they will cross the NBA’s second tax apron, they can only offer the veteran’s minimum to any unrestricted free agent.

Kris Dunn, who last played for the Utah Jazz, will be among their options. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said that teams around the league believe they may try to add him.

“The Suns might look more to free agency to explore adding a point guard to their roster, with Kris Dunn…one potential option that rival teams expect them to look at,” Givony wrote.

The Suns had the chance to draft Dunn in the 2016 NBA Draft with the No. 4 pick. Instead, they drafted Dragan Bender, who was out of the NBA by 2020. Dunn hasn’t fared too much better than Bender did.

While he’s still in the NBA, Dunn has been a journeyman since entering the league in 2016. He’s made stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, and Atlanta Hawks. He had a brief visit with the Portland Trail Blazers before the Jazz signed him late in the 2022-23 season, where he then played the following season.

Dunn has a reputation as a perimeter defender. He’s averaged 1.4 steals a game for his career, which could serve the Suns’ backcourt well if they add him.

Suns May Lose Eric Gordon in Free Agency

Adding Dunn could come in handy in free agency since there are reports indicating that Gordon may leave Phoenix. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported the odds of Gordon staying with the Suns.

“Free agent Eric Gordon is ’50-50′ on a return to Phoenix, according to a source close to the veteran guard, but is also interested in a Rockets reunion,” Iko wrote in a June 20 story.

Radio host John Gombadoro reported a much more pessimistic outlook on Gordon’s future with the Suns.

“I do not expect Eric Gordon back with the Suns next season,” Gombadoro posted on his X account.

I do not expect Eric Gordon back with the Suns next season. https://t.co/NtvKkpik5i — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 20, 2024

Gordon played a substantial role with the Suns during the 2023-24 season. In 27.8 minutes a game, he averaged 11 points while shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.8% from three. Entering free agency, he may believe he can get more money and/or play on a better team than Phoenix.

Going from Gordon to Dunn would make the Suns younger and potentially better on the defensive side of the floor.

Suns Expected to Re-Sign Royce O’Neale in Free Agency

Besides the prospect of losing Gordon and adding Dunn, the Suns will put an effort into retaining some of their personnel. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Suns are expected to keep Royce O’Neale.

“Free agent Royce O’Neale is expected to re-sign with Phoenix and is projected to earn roughly $10 million annually. The Suns have O’Neale’s Bird Rights heading into free agency, allowing them to go over the cap to retain him,” Scotto wrote.

The Suns may put an emphasis on having players who can play well on both sides of the ball. With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, they have enough offensive firepower. More defense while not compromising their offense could lead to a more fruitful playoff run.