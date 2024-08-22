Ex-NBA Exec Praises Suns ‘Underrated’ Free Agency Addition

The Phoenix Suns came away with one of the offseason’s biggest steals when they signed Tyus Jones to a veteran’s minimum contract. Former NBA executive John Hollinger, who now writes for The Athletic, explained why he believes adding Jones was one of the NBA’s “underrated” moves.

“I don’t think the impact of this move is getting enough attention,” Hollinger wrote in an August 21 story. “The Suns desperately needed both A) a real point guard and B) another starting-caliber level player, at any position. Jones checked both boxes without costing them any draft picks (not that they had any left to trade) or other assets.”

Hollinger explained that Jones could be important enough to factor into their playoff chances even though it will likely be a rental.

“Though an extremely late addition, he’s good enough that he could genuinely matter in a congested West race where two or three wins might be the difference between the third seed and the Play-In Tournament … not to mention a playoff series.

“Sure, Jones is gonzo next summer, and they’ll have to try to fill his spot again, but for a team in win-now mode, the “NOW” part strikes me as the more important element.”

Tyus Jones Passed on More Money to Join Suns

Jones signed with the Suns for cheap. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks offered more. He explained why he chose the Suns despite having richer offers out there.

“He was considering (the Knicks) offer (roughly two years, $10 million) as he navigated the offseason,” Begley wrote in an August 16 story. “Jones also had at least one other offer on the table worth significantly more than the Knicks’ proposal… There were sign-and-trade scenarios with the Wizards and scenarios where the Wizards re-signed Jones and kept open the possibility of trading him ahead of the 2025 deadline. In all of these scenarios, Jones would have made significantly more than the minimum, people familiar with the matter say.

“But Jones decided to sign with Phoenix for the minimum (one year, $3.3 million), because the opportunity to start for a contender was very important to him.”

Jones is expected to start on opening night for the Suns. By taking this route, he is betting on himself to get richer offers in 2025. This could be a mutually beneficial partnership, even if it lasts only one season.

Kevin Durant ‘Very Excited’ About Tyus Jones

The Suns not only signed Jones for less than what he’s worth, but he gives them a starting point guard they needed. Among those who look forward to seeing Jones on the floor is Kevin Durant. He explained why he is excited to have Jones on the team.

“Yeah, very excited about Tyus. Somebody that’s a veteran presence that’s going to help us out in many different ways. Being able to control the team, being able to knock down shots, and score the ball as well, so I’m excited,” Durant said, per the Suns’ X account.

After evaluating whether Devin Booker and Bradley Beal could run the point, the Suns realized they needed more playmaking in their backcourt. Jones gives them just that, though his presence creates a funky lineup of him, Booker, Beal, Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic.