Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic Drops Bombshell on Relationship With Mike Budenholzer

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic appeared in and started all but six of the team’s regular season contests during the 2023-24 campaign (plus all four playoff tilts), leading the squad in both games played and started with 76. That was under head coach Frank Vogel.

Now under first-year leader Mike Budenholzer, Nurkic has found himself in the new head coach’s doghouse.

The “Bosnian Beast” started each of the Suns’ first 10 games this season, 16 out of the first 18 contests and 23 out of the opening 30 tilts. After being replaced by Mason Plumlee in the starting lineup on Dec. 28, Nurkic sat out three straight games, returned to come off the bench on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, but has now missed the last nine contests.

Jan. 6 was Nurkic’s first time coming off the bench since the 2016-17 season, when he played for the Denver Nuggets, and now-three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic was in his second campaign and took over as the starter.

The 30-year-old talked with reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards and revealed some stunning details of his apparent deteriorated relationship with Budenholzer.

“We don’t have a relationship,” Nurkic said of the two-time NBA Coach of the Year, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. “So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else.”

Nurkic added that he and Budenholzer recently went two months without talking. He also said that the coach didn’t inform him that he would sit out the team’s Jan. 9 game against the Atlanta Hawks, the contest that began his ongoing lengthy absence.

“It’s hard to understand why,” Nurkic said about the benching decision. “As you know, I try to do whatever they want from me. I play my role or whatever, but at the end of the day, it’s the NBA.”

Budenholzer Responds to Nurkic’s Comments

Budenholzer — who’s started recently acquired fifth-year pro Nick Richards at center the last three games — responded to Nurkic’s comments after Saturday’s 119-109 victory. Richards starred in the win, recording his eighth career game with at least 20 points and set a new career high in rebounds, finishing with 20 points and 19 boards.

“It’s never easy in this league,” Budenholzer said, according to Rankin’s report. “(Nurkic) hasn’t played. I’m sure he’s frustrated, so I respect that.”

The former NBA champion coach of the Milwaukee Bucks added that he and Nurkic have been in communication.

“There’s been conversations that have been had. There’s been communication, but you know, we got three or four guys who play the same position. We’re gonna go with who gives us our best chance. You’ve gotta earn your minutes, and that’s been communicated,” Budenholzer said.

Nurkic Accepts Fate: ‘Life is Not Fair’

Due in part to his 23.7 minutes per game (lowest since 2016-17), the former 16th overall pick is averaging his fewest field goals made (3.0) and attempted (6.5) since his rookie 2014-15 season. Nurkic’s 45.4% field goal percentage and points per contest (8.6) are also his worst since 2015-16, though his rebounding numbers are still solid.

His 9.2 boards per game are the highest among Phoenix players who’ve appeared in more than four contests. Nurkic’s 13.9 rebounds per 36 minutes are also the third-most of his 11-year career.

With the Feb. 6 trade deadline on the horizon, he addressed his future in the desert on Saturday.

“One door close, another will open eventually, sooner or later,” Nurkic said, according to Rankin. “It was what it is. Life is not fair.”