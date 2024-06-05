$33 Million Guard Floated as Suns ‘Dream Trade Target’

Ever since they traded Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns have been criticized for not having a traditional point guard on the roster. They have limited options for how they can acquire. If they go for it, one option is TJ McConnell.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why the Indiana Pacers guard is the Suns “dream trade target.

“The Phoenix Suns need a pure point guard on the roster, as their All-Star ball-handler-by-committee approach ultimately ended in a first-round sweep,” Swartz wrote.

Swartz explained why McConnell’s improvement during the 2023-24 season makes him an appealing option, knowing how limited they are.

“The 32-year-old floor general averaged a career-high 10.2 points to go along with 5.5 assists and a whopping 57.2 effective field goal percentage.

“His spark would help lift a Suns team that doesn’t possess the trade assets to go for a Trae Young or Dejounte Murray.”

Because they lacked a traditional point guard, the Suns depended on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to shoulder the load at point guard. They will likely depend on them again when the 2024-25 season starts. However, McConnell could ease that load if they added him to the team.

He will enter the last year of a four-year, $33 million contract. There have been no reports that the Pacers plan to trade him. However, they will have to start paying some of their players soon, like Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard.

To open up cap room without going too over the limit, dumping McConnell might help them with that.

Suns Called About TJ McConnell: Report

Before the Boston Celtics eliminated the Pacers, Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer talked about how McConnell was seen around the league.

McConnell’s value was high enough that, according to Fischer, the Suns asked about him.

“He has one year remaining beyond this season on his current deal, an attractive salary as league executives view McConnell as one of the best reserves in the league. His value contract, in addition to his endless battery, most notably drew trade inquiries from the Phoenix Suns throughout this past season, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fischer wrote on May 27.

Clearly, the Suns see McConnell’s value when he steps on the floor. Their lack of depth played a role in their playoff elimination in 2024.

TJ McConnell’s Playoff Run in 2024

The Pacers made their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2014 in part because of how McConnell played for them. He wasn’t solely responsible for their success, but they depended on him to lead their second unit.

McConnell played in his first postseason season since 2020, where he played four games for the Pacers. At the time, they didn’t depend on him because they had Victor Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon.

That wasn’t the case with his go-round. In 17 games, McConnell averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds a game. He also shot 48.6% from the field.

McConnell saved his best for the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Even though the Pacers were swept, he averaged 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 50% from the field.

The Suns weren’t in dire need of only depth but point guard play too. McConnell would fill a hole for them.