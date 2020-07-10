Cam Newton’s Outfit At Private Workout With N’Keal Harry Raises Eyebrows

Cam Newton always causes a stir.

He’s become one of the most polarizing athletes in the world, and that quality follows him even when he’s simply showing up to get some work in with one of the receivers on his new team. Newton and second-year-pro receiver for the New England Patriots, N’Keal Harry met up in Los Angeles for a quick workout, and while the meeting itself was newsworthy because the 2020 season is a huge one for both men.

As usual, Newton’s attire might have stolen the show. Newton showed up to the open football field wearing one of his signature hats. Newton is a special guy who clearly never turns off the style meter.

Zack Cox of NESN points out the style choice of Newton heading into a workout:

Only Cam Newton would show up to a throwing session wearing a hat like this. pic.twitter.com/OetYFem8Lg — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 9, 2020

Patriots fans who are unaware best get used to Newton’s fashion. It’s his way of expressing himself away from the field, and it makes for a pretty interesting Instagram page.

Cam Newton and N’Keal Harry on the Same Page is Key

Aside from the amusement of monitoring Newton’s outfits, there is some real value to seeing him work out with Harry. Newton is not only playing for respect, as he has mentioned before, he’s also playing for a contract in 2021.

His one-year deal is packed with incentives with the bulk hinging on postseason success. Harry’s play might have a lot to do with whether Newton and the Patriots reach their goals. Harry has all the ability in the world, but the 2019 first-round pick had a disappointing rookie season. Harry’s insane offseason workouts and connecting with Newton to establish some chemistry could be good signs for the immediate future.

Also Read: