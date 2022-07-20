Former Patriots Super Bowl Champion Dead at 50

Charles Johnson, former New England Patriots WR and member of the 2001 Super Bowl squad died at 50. The cause of Johnson’s death was unknown as of July 20.

Johnson was a star in college at Colorado which led to him being selected in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994. Johnson played nine seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Patriots, and he concluded his playing days after the 2002 season with the Buffalo Bills.

During his lone season with the Patriots, Johnson played in 14 games, starting in two of them. Johnson made 14 receptions for 111 yards and a TD. Johnson’s best season in the NFL came in 1996 when he made 60 receptions for 1,008 yards and 3 TDs.

Johnson helped pushed the Steelers to the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs that season before they were defeated by the Patriots 28-3.

Johnson had been serving as the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina, since his death. The school submitted a tribute to Johnson following the news of his death.

RIP Coach. You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky Family. #RIPCJ #HuskyFamily pic.twitter.com/JUfkjELMMB — Heritage Huskies (@heritagehsfball) July 19, 2022

Johnson is the second former Patriots WR and Super Bowl champion to pass away in the past year. David Patten, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, passed away in September 2021.

Former Teammates and Friends Honor Johnson

There was no shortage of former teammates, coaches, and media members paying their respects to Johnson after his passing.

Former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe shared a few kind words about his old teammate.

Man. This is a sad day. Loved CJ. He brought happiness to practice every day. Rest I. Peace my friend. https://t.co/VMTKInp9re — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) July 20, 2022

Another former Patriots teammate, safety Lawyer Milloy was impacted as he sent the prayers-up emoji to demonstrate his support for Johnson’s family.

Current Colorado football head coach Karl Dorrell acknowledged Johnson for his contributions to the Buffaloes’ program and as a human being.

I was shocked and very distraught hearing the news about CJ. He was a great person, teammate, and had a infectious personality. He wore the pride and tradition of the Buffaloes on his sleeve. One of the best competitors I’ve coached at the WR position. Rest In Peace CJ. pic.twitter.com/t0SS1KBQ71 — Karl Dorrell (@k_dorrell) July 20, 2022

The CU Buffs Stats Twitter page shared one of Johnson’s pro highlights from his days with the Steelers. In the video below, Johnson catches an absolute bomb from another former Colorado star Kordell Stewart for a TD.

The Steelers’ official Twitter account shared their own tribute to Johnson.

We mourn the loss of former #Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson.https://t.co/vzFsay7g23 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 20, 2022

Patriots Dynasty posted this video of a young Tom Brady finding Johnson for a tough TD grab in a regular-season game against the New Orleans Saints. Johnson shows some toughness as he takes a hit at the goalline, but still holds on for the score.

RIP Charles Johnson pic.twitter.com/8zLNZ5AOBz — Patriots Dynasty (@PatsDynastyInfo) July 20, 2022

Johnson ranks sixth all-time in Colorado history in receiving yards with 2,447. He’s ninth in TD receptions with 15.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

Patriots Tight End Devin Asiasi is Still Grinding for the Dream

Wonder what’s happening with 2020 third-round draft pick Devin Asiasi? He’s still a member of the Patriots roster, and he recently posted a message on Twitter to friends, family, and others with his cultural background.

To all my Tokos and all my Usos! Chase that mf dream down, break those walls down, break those family cycles, and show out every time! I dream of the day I see my people in every space of this world. Representation is everything to our youth! Proud of my roots. Real Toko Uso 💯 — 2X$ (@ASI2X) July 20, 2022

The 2022 season is going to be a big one for Asiasi. After two disappointing seasons in the NFL, Asiasi needs to prove he can be an impact player in the NFL. He’s likely the third tight end behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith heading into training camp.

However, injuries can change things quickly. Also, Smith didn’t play well in 2021. If he has another season or even an unimpressive training camp, the Patriots might be looking to allow Asiasi an opportunity.

The soon-to-be-25-year-old must be ready to take advantage of the opportunity.

