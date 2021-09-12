Patriots Rookie Gets Eye-Popping Comparison to Chiefs All-Pro

Anytime a rookie is compared to an established veteran it’s a major compliment. When that established veteran is a perennial All-Pro and one of the best players at his position, we’re goin to another level.

Is that where we are no with New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore? Some members of the Patriots media seem to think so.

Patriots Christian Barmore Compared to Chiefs’ Chris Jones

NBC Sports’ Phil A. Perry was asked about New England Patriots rookie Christian Barmore, and the former dropped a name that should excite fans.

Perry wrote this in a response to the question that came in via mailbag:

A shorter Chris Jones (6-foot-6, 310 pounds, 34.5-inch arms)? Christian Barmore’s strength and quickness is something else. He’s not as long (6-foot-4, 310, 33.5) as the Chiefs star, but he was disruptive in obvious passing situations all summer and I’d expect him to have a key role on third downs early in his rookie season.

In case you’re unaware of Jones’ prowess on a football field, the 27-year-old is a two-time Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion. He has 32 sacks in the past three seasons which is a good amount above the average numbers for a defensive tackle.

He is the kind of talent the Chiefs can move around to different spots on the defensive line because he has the quickness to come off the edge if that’s where he’ll have the most favorable matchup. If Barmore can be on that level for the Patriots, he could anchor the defense in years to come the way Jones does for Kansas City.

Christian Barmore’s Number Change

As we head into Week 1, a few Patriots players put in for official number changes. N’Keal Harry copped Cam Newton’s old No. 1 before the seat in his locker could get cold, and there were others.

Barmore moved from the less-than-sexy No. 70 to No. 90. We’ve seen the NFL loosen its restrictions on player numbers–which is why Harry is able to wear No. 1. Barmore stayed in the traditional range with his new number, but something about No. 90 just seems more formidable than 70.

He wore No. 58 in college at Alabama, but his former college and now current teammate Anfernee Jennings wears that number. The Patriots are hoping to have both Crimson Tide alums perform on a level consistent with what they did in college.

Jennings battled through injuries and learning the NFL game as a rookie in 2020, but big things are expected of him in 2021. Barmore seems to be having a better transition to the NFL game–at least judging by training camp and the preseason. Because of that, he is being looked at as a player with the potential to play a significant role against the run and pass.

If he is going to turn into any version of Jones, he’d better.