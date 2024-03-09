Proposed Patriots Trade Could Test Wild Mac Jones Take

If the New England Patriots trade quarterback Mac Jones to the San Francisco 49ers, the former No. 15 pick has an outside shot to test wild hypothesis.

NFL Network’s James Palmer told DNVR Sports that several coaches at the NFL Combine expressed that Jones could have won multiple Lombardi Trophies with the 49ers already. The 49ers are established at quarterback with Brock Purdy after a carousel of former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo followed by Trey Lance.

“They think if he [Kyle Shanahan] took Mac at three, they would have won multiple Super Bowls by now,” Palmer said on the podcast.

San Francisco ironically picked before the Patriots in that 2021 draft when Lance went at No. 3 to San Francisco followed by Jones at No. 15 to New England. Lance didn’t pan out, and the 49ers traded him to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2023 season.

Jones didn’t pan out in New England as things cratered in 2023. However, the 49ers arguably offered a stronger supporting cast on offense than the Patriots during the past three seasons, which may have made the difference. Since that 2021 draft, the 49ers have reached three NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.

Mac Jones was a “very hot” name around at the NFL combine, with multiple QB coaches/evaluators voicing their belief in the #Patriots QB, per @JamesPalmerTV. A popular sentiment was that if Jones had been drafted to the #49ers, they would “have won multiple Super Bowls by now.” pic.twitter.com/iJAbrnMiwP — Carlos (@LosTalksPats) March 6, 2024

If the Patriots send Jones to San Francisco, it’s likely for a late round pick. San Francisco has a potential need at backup quarterback with Sam Darnold poised to test free agency.

Purdy played in all 17 games last season, but he sustained a season-ending elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game the year before. In addition, the 49ers have dealt with a plethora of quarterback injuries in recent years despite two Super Bowl appearances and four NFC title games in five years.

Multiple Teams ‘Have Been Calling’ the Patriots About Mac Jones

San Francisco could be among the teams that “have been calling” the Patriots about Jones. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on Friday that the Patriots are looking at trading Jones and have been in contact with other teams.

Multiple teams with quarterback needs could send a late-round pick to New England for Jones’ services — most likely as a backup. MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported that a fourth or fifth round pick is realistic compensation for Jones.

The Los Angeles Rams could use a backup as the 49ers could since Carson Wentz can test free agency next week. Similarly, the Seattle Seahawks need a quality backup behind starter Geno Smith.

Mac Jones Could Wind Up a Starter For a QB-Needy Team

Some teams may have more pressing needs than a backup. Russell Wilson could leave the Denver Broncos, and Kirk Cousins could leave the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones could also wind up with another quick chance to start if the Atlanta Falcons or Las Vegas Raiders make a trade with the Patriots. Desmond Ridder has left things to be desired with the Falcons, and that’s a similar case for Aidan O’Connell with the Raiders.

Las Vegas also appears poised to release Garoppolo after a PED suspension after the season. He will miss two games next fall because of the suspension.

Jones won’t cost any of the aforementioned teams much money as he is due to make $4.95 million in 2024. The Patriots meanwhile could add depth at a needed position in exchange for Jones.